Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles III's health after prostate treatment

In a new update following the British monarch's recent hospitalisation, Queen Camilla has revealed that he is "getting on". "He's getting on, doing his best.” Camilla had previously shared her husband was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work". On Friday, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had been admitted to The London Clinic for his corrective treatment. King Charles was discharged on Monday after a three-night stay at the facility. Shortly after the King, 75, left the hospital, Buckingham Palace announced…