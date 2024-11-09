Queen Camilla Pulls Out of All Remembrance Events This Weekend amid Chest Infection, Palace Announces

Buckingham Palace announced on Nov. 5 that the Queen was ill not long after her return from a royal tour of Australia and Samoa with King Charles

Aaron Chown/Getty Queen Camilla in Apia, Samoa on Oct. 25, 2024.

Queen Camilla will not join the royals at key Remembrance events after getting sick with a chest infection.

This weekend, King Charles will lead the family at the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London. The Royal British Legion's annual event commemorates the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces community, honoring those who have served and sacrificed.

However, Camilla, 77, will not join the group, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Saturday, Nov. 9.

“Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events," the statement read.

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week," it added.

Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla in Apia, Samoa on Oct. 26, 2024.

PEOPLE understands that there is no cause for concern for Camilla, who is spending the weekend at Ray Mill Wiltshire.

The royal didn’t want to pass on any lingering infection to others and was worried that attending the events would set back her recovery.

When Buckingham Palace announced the cohort of working royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, who would attend the Saturday service and Remembrance Sunday, the Queen's name was not listed in the Nov. 8 update.

Days prior, on Nov. 5, the palace said in a statement, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest."

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal," it continued at the time. "She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

As Queen Camilla rested privately at home under the care of her doctors, two other family members stepped up in her stead.

On Nov. 7, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester represented the Queen at the annual Field of Remembrance event at Westminster Abbey, showing support for The Poppy Factory charity that Camilla backs as patron.

Later that same day, King Charles, 75, hosted a reception for British athletes who received medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games, appearing solo at an event he and his wife were originally due to attend together.

Paul Grover-WPA Pool/Getty King Charles meets Olympians during a reception for Team Great Britain athletes who medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympics Games at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 7, 2024.

The Festival of Remembrance is a staple for the royal family. The King, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, are all expected to appear this year.

The Princess of Wales' attendance is especially anticipated, as it marks her first major event with the royal family after she announced on Sept. 9 that she completed chemotherapy treatment. Six months prior, on March 22, the Princess of Wales announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer and reduced her working duties to prioritize her health.

It has been a challenging year for the royal family, as King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer and began treatment in February.

The King and Queen recently returned from a long-haul, nine-day tour to Australia and Samoa, during which it was reported he would "pause" his cancer treatment.