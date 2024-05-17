Queen Camilla reveals King Charles III is 'getting better'
Camilla confirmed the news to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah at a garden party on Thursday. She then joked, "Well, he would if he behaved himself.”. Charles, 75, has made a several short public appearances since 30 April, three months after his cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment. He visited cancer patients and medical staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, then during a visit to Wiltshire he spoke with army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who had chemotherapy last year for testicular cancer.