The Queen withdrew from royal duties last week after contracting a chest infection but made a return to the public eye on Tuesday at an event where she shared news about her health. "I'm obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on. I really wanted to come." The event, a reception for The Booker Prize Foundation held at King Charles II and Camilla's residence, saw the queen meet with a number of authors shortlisted for the 2024 prize.