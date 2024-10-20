Queen Camilla Shares Relatable Response to Jet Lag Question as King Charles Talks ‘Extraordinary Capacity’ of Democracy

At their first stop in Sydney, the royals also received gifts for their grandkids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Australia on Oct. 20, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla made some funny remarks in Sydney during their royal tour of Australia and Samoa.

After arriving in Sydney on Friday, Oct. 18, and taking a day off Saturday, the King and Queen made their first stop of the tour on Sunday, Oct. 20 at St. Thomas' Anglican Church in North Sydney, where they were greeted by the Archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel, and local children.

Camilla, 77, reportedly made a quip to Rector Michael Mantle's wife, Ellie Mantle, after she asked the royals if she they had recovered from jet lag after their flight landed in Australia on Friday evening.

"Sort of," Queen Camilla replied, according to The Telegraph.

Also at the church, the Mantles and the children presented the royals with gifts for their grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: a rugby ball, cricket ball and stuffed koala.

“It’s a great [honor] for us as it’s the first opportunity for the public to see the King and Queen," Ellie said, per The Telegraph.

Dean Lewins - Pool/Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Oct. 20, 2024

Following a church service, the King stopped by the New South Wales Parliament House to speak with legislators and present them with a gift of his own: an hourglass that he dubbed a "speech timer."



King Charles, 75, also made several quips during his speech, joking that he was passing the "sands of time" after handing the gift to Ben Franklin, the president of the New South Wales Legislative Council.

"With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long," the King said.

The royal also spoke candidly about the importance of democracy.



"Democratic systems must evolve, of course, to remain fit for purpose, but they are, nevertheless, essentially sound systems, as I said in this building 50 years ago," the King said, recalling his 1974 visit to Australian parliament.



"When underpinned by wisdom and good faith, democracy has, I believe, an extraordinary capacity for innovation, compromise and adaptability, as well as stability," he continued, the Telegraph reported. "Moreover, strong parliamentary systems, like the one we celebrate on this special occasion, are fundamental to the democracies that serve today’s diverse societies; and are even more vital, given the ever-changing natural, social, economic and technological environment."

Aaron Chown/Pool via Getty King Charles III and Ben Franklin with an hourglass on Oct. 20, 2024

The couple's trip marks the first Australian visit by a reigning monarch in more than a decade, but the six-day tour is expected to be short by royal standards due to the King’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the King's medical team is allowing the sovereign to "pause" his weekly cancer treatment during the long-distance trip, which is set to run until Saturday, Oct. 26.

"The King will then pick up with his treatment cycle as soon as he returns to the U.K.," the outlet reported, noting that he is traveling with two doctors on the trip.

The King and Queen are scheduled to make stops at the Sydney Opera House on Oct. 22, and will be seen on the Man O’War Step — the historic jetty near the Opera House as they view the Royal Australian Navy fleet and defense force flyover.



