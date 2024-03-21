Queen Camilla visits Northern Ireland

Queen Camilla in Northern Ireland

Queen Camilla is in Northern Ireland for a series of engagements.

The Queen arrived at Hillsborough Castle, County Down, on Wednesday evening.

Travelling without the King, who has stepped back from his public duties while he is treated for cancer, she will carry out engagements on Thursday.

A bugler from the Hillsborough Fort Guard played as Camilla arrived at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

She was greeted on arrival on Wednesday evening by the Lord Lieutenant for County Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton, and castle staff.

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when they visited following the coronation.