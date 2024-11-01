'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey declares 'it's time': Watch 2024 holiday season video

According to Mariah Carey, "It's time."

Carey, Hollywood's holiday royalty and the "Queen of Christmas," declared the official kickoff of the festive season Friday. The music icon posts a video every year immediately following Halloween, and 2024 was no different as she prepares to defrost ahead of the Dec. 25 celebration.

In the Instagram video, Carey portrays Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. Adorned with a Kay Jewelers diamond necklace standing in a shimmering black dress, Carey dances with a man dressed as Gomez Addams, who later turns into a snowman — and the darkness of fall turns into the season she's "Obsessed" with.

Mariah Carey talks 30 years of 'All I Want for Christmas'

In her playful high-pitched announcement, Carey appeared in a signature red dress lined with fur to dance along to her beloved song "All I Want for Christmas Is You," from the fan favorite 1994 album "Merry Christmas," which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Earlier this month, Carey opened up to USA TODAY about the importance of spreading joy for fans amid her first holiday season and Christmas since the deaths of her mother and sister,

"I think we all go through difficult times, and there's a lot of people that, especially during the holidays, they really kind of have a rough time with it," Carey said. "And that is the reason why I try to make people happy and to have a festive moment, you know, just to get through it. I try to be there as a friend to anyone who needs one."

Mariah Carey is celebrating 30 years of 'Merry Christmas' album

Carey recorded "All I Want For Christmas," which she co-wrote and co-produced with Walter Afanasieff, in August 1994 at The Hit Factory, an iconic recording studio in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

"It was an amazing recording session, like no other," the singer told USA TODAY earlier this month. "I loved it. It was obviously my first Christmas album and we had decorated the studio, so it was like all Christmas decorations and a Christmas tree."

Carey also tours behind her holiday album: The 2024 version of her Christmas trek includes 20 dates. It kicks off Nov. 6 in Highland, California, and wraps with a trio of shows in December throughout the New York City area, including her hometown, Long Island.

"I don't think everybody understands how … it just makes me so happy and it makes a lot of people happy," Carey says of her Christmas shows. "It's different than just a regular tour."

