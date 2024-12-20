Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey Hilariously Struggles to Wrap Gifts: ‘This Is Really, Really Not My Thing!'

"I don't want to be doing this," the singer confessed as she reluctantly wrapped a Christmas gift

The Queen of Christmas won’t be adding gift wrapping to her résumé.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Mariah Carey posted a hilarious Instagram video documenting her gift-wrapping skills. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker, 55, sat in front of her Christmas tree as she wrapped a few gifts.

Carey showed off a pair of “super cute” white faux fur earmuffs with her initials embroidered on them. As she placed the accessory in her Mariah Carey Official Christmas MC Gift Wrapping Paper, she quickly confessed, “This is really, really not my thing.”

“I don't want to be the one to have to do this," she said as she pulled out a large red ribbon. "I'll buy the gifts, no problem,"

"Because I'm not good at it," she continued, describing her (lack of) wrapping skills. "Not because I think I'm above gift wrapping. No, I am not above gift wrapping!"

The five-time Grammy winner attempted to start cutting the gift wrap with a pair of scissors before she said: “This is my own freaking paper. Come on, you see this? I don't want to be doing this, and the scissors are huge. Who is doing this to me?”

Mariah Carey/instagram Mariah Carey

Once she gently placed the creased gift wrap together, she explained that she had tape to finish her project. But before she could put the tape on the gift, it got stuck to her nails.

The singer then conceded to the gift wrap’s stubborn rumpled appearance and decided to make it look like a big piece of candy, like the "candies that people have in their houses," she said.

Carey was ready to put on the final touches, but she needed to find the missing already-tied red bow. “It’s already made! See, that's how people get away with this.” She had to make another bow, and she lost her stamina and groaned about the missing bow before the video concluded.

Mariah Carey/instagram Mariah Carey at her Raleigh, N.C., concert on Monday, Dec. 9

“Wrapping gifts is NOT as easy as it looks!! What gifts are you wrapping this year?? 🎁🎄🎁🎄,” she captioned the post.

Carey finished her Christmas Time tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Dec. 17. It was a triumphant return to the stage after she was forced to cancel three shows due to the flu. The setlist included a mix of Christmas standards and originals, leading to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the end of the night.

