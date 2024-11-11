Queen Elizabeth’s Final Diary Entry — Written Just Two Days Before Her Death — Contained Only Five Words

Royal biographer Robert Hardman reveals what was said in the updated version of “Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story”

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth watches from the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2, 2022

The contents of Queen Elizabeth’s final diary entry have been revealed by a new royal biography.

The late Queen wrote her final entry just two days before her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, Robert Hardman writes in the updated version of his book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, which came out Nov. 7.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on Sept. 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland

Related: Why Balmoral Castle Held a Special Place in Queen Elizabeth's Heart

While at her beloved Balmoral on Sept. 6, Her late Majesty — who fastidiously kept a diary throughout her record-breaking 70-year reign — sat down to, as she always did, record the day’s events. “It is unsurprising that the monarch was diligent in her documentation, even as illness made her increasingly frail,” Tatler reported.

The journal entry was simple: “Edward came to see me,” Hardman wrote, referring to Sir Edward Young, her private secretary, who was helping the Queen make arrangements for the swearing in of newly elected U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ ministers. Appointing Truss on Sept. 6 would prove to be the Queen’s final public engagement after a lifetime of public service.

“It transpires that she was still writing it at Balmoral two days before her death,” Hardman wrote, per an excerpt in The Telegraph. “Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever.”

Queen Elizabeth’s diary was not a place for introspection but rather a log of the events that had transpired throughout her busy days, likely both to help her remember what happened on any given day, and possibly to serve as an archive of her day-to-day happenings for historians in the future.

“I have no time to record conversations, only events,” Queen Elizabeth once told society diarist Kenneth Rose.

KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Elizabeth II signs a guestbook during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022

A former member of the royal household told The Sun in 2019 that Queen Elizabeth wrote in her diary with a fountain pen using black ink, and that each diary was marked with her cypher and numbered with a Roman numeral. The diaries were leatherbound, and writing in her diary was the last act of the day for the late Queen every night “no matter how late the hour or how weary she may be,” the former member of the royal household said. “It is an unmissable duty, and she writes at a desk, never in bed.”

Her son and heir King Charles also keeps a journal, but “He doesn’t write great narrative diaries like he used to,” a senior courtier told Hardman. Instead, he “scribbles down his recollections and reflections” at the end of every day.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty King Charles attends the 25th Anniversary celebrations of the Scottish Parliament at Scottish Parliament Building on Sept. 28, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland

Related: King Charles Says Queen Elizabeth 'Chose to Spend Her Final Days' in Scotland: 'Most Beloved of Places'

Just over two years after her death, King Charles, 75, spoke about his mother’s passing at Balmoral, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and long a favorite late summer retreat for members of the royal family.

While addressing the Scottish Parliament on September 30, the King said, “Speaking from a personal perspective, Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself. My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days.”