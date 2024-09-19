Queen of the Holy Rosary Hosts Blue Mass for First Responders, Honors Fallen Firefighter
Queen of the Holy Rosary Hosts Blue Mass for First Responders, Honors Fallen Firefighter
Queen of the Holy Rosary Hosts Blue Mass for First Responders, Honors Fallen Firefighter
"It was unprofessional behavior of him, he started to panic," David Lochridge testified of Stockton Rush
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution
"The only way to escape the signs was to surrender. So I parted with my friends and their envious futures and moved in with the Sisters of Charity in Kansas City, armed with little more knowledge about religious life than what I could gather from Sister Act."
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A crew member of a Canadian Coast Guard ship has been lost at sea off southern Newfoundland.
"Most residential locks I find to be cheap and fairly easy to lock pick — not really difficult to get good at them..."
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A 71-year-old French man admitted in court Tuesday that for nearly a decade, he repeatedly drugged his unwitting wife and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in their bed.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, Pranith Kumar Adupa jumped into Lake Clear near Eganville, Ont., and didn't resurface.Adupa, 27, a resident of Lindsay, Ont., was there to celebrate his birthday with his brother and a few friends when he leapt from a rock into the water around 9:30 a.m. When he failed to reappear, his friends called 911.It was 8 p.m. in India when Adupa's brother Pranay called their family from Canada to tell them he was missing.The family spent the next 10 hours waiting for news as emergen
Macollvie Neel, editor of the Haitian Times, was ready to start her workday from home on Monday when her doorbell rang. What she thought might be a delivery turned out to be more than a half-dozen police officers.
An associate of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman man who drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her in a case that has shocked France and the world, told a court that he committed similar crimes against his own wife under Pelicot's influence. Jean-Pierre Marechal met Pelicot on a website where they shared information about drugging and assulting their spouses. Police say Pelicot was among the men who Marechal invited to assault his wife. An associate of Frenchman Dominique Pelicot, w
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...
In a Facebook post, Bruce Zuchowski said his comments were "misinterpreted," but added, chillingly, "With elections, there are consequences."
Labor advocates have described such cases as a major threat to workers' rights.
"You should hide your head in a bag," the Louisiana Republican sniped at Maya Berry of the Arab American Institute, after baselessly accusing her of backing terrorists.
This is the moment an African-American family coming together for a funeral was harassed and told they looked like a "gang meeting". DeSean Robinson, 38, was spending the day with her extended family on August 3 in Monroe, Louisiana, USA, after the funeral of her grandfather. And while the group were gathering outside her uncle's home, a disgruntled neighbour came out to complain that their cars were blocking his driveway. Shocking video shows the neighbour becoming irritable with the family. He can be heard branding the gathering as a "gang meeting" and threatening to call the police.
A mother, 29, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her five-year-old son southwest of Montreal.Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called to the home about 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community 55 kilometres from Montreal.Inside the home, the boy was found unresponsive and his death was confirmed not long after.Initially, Sgt. Marythe Bolduc said investigators were treating the boy's death as suspicious.Two other people were
“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of the victim,” Duxbury Police said following Maddie Straub's death
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs headed to jail Tuesday to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence.
50 Cent posted a joke on X after Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Monday. The two have been beefing for years.
KYIV (Reuters) -Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has been released after detention by law-enforcement officers at Poland's Krakow airport, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. "I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. It was not immediately clear why the 37-year-old Usyk was detained.