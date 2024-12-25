Queen and Kate both in green as royals arrive for Christmas Day church service

The royal family on their traditional walk to the church service (AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen and Princess of Wales were seen in matching green as they attended a morning church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

The King was seen waving as he led Camilla, Kate, her husband the Prince of Wales, and their three children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis - from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church past a crowd of well-wishers.

Kate wore a forest green coat dress complete with a plaid scarf and matching green pillbox hat while Camilla joined her in wearing the natural hue.

Kate, with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George on their way to the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church (AP)

Also in the walking party were the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Members of the royal family who walked to the service were greeted at the foot of the steps to the church by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams.

They then headed inside and the National Anthem was sung before the first hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful.

At the front of the queue of well-wishers who waited to see members of the royal family walk to church on Christmas Day were a pair of Londoners.

Retired chef John Loughrey, from Wandsworth, said he and Sky London travelled by train to King’s Lynn then took a bus, arriving at Sandringham in Norfolk at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve before camping overnight.

“We had sleeping bags with us and a heat pad,” the 69-year-old said.

“It was a bit damp last night.

“We came here for Catherine. She’s been an inspiration the last year what she’s been through.

“We want to support her and her family.”

A child wears a crown as people gather outside the St. Mary Magdalene's church on Christmas Day (REUTERS)

Mr London, 64, from Paddington added: “If you’re a royalist and you love the royals you do anything.”

The pair both brought flowers that they hoped to give to the Princess of Wales.

It has been a challenging year for the Royal family after a double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales.

It was, in the words of the Prince of Wales, a “brutal” time.

The King returned to back on public duties in the spring with the Queen often urging him to take it easy.

Meanwhile, Kate, 42, has been making a gradual return to public events after completing her cancer treatment around four months ago.

On Christmas Eve Kate shared a Christmas message of “love not fear” and “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.”

Kate noted the Christmas story “reflects our own vulnerabilities and just how much we need each other in spite of our differences” in a voiceover message recorded for her Christmas carol service, which aired on ITV1.

Earlier this month Kate was heard speaking about “challenging times” and how she “didn’t know” what 2024 would bring as she made a rare public appearance to record the annual Christmas carol service.