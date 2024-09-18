Queen Letizia Adds a Cutout Twist to Her Usual Uniform at Doctor José Zapatero Domínguez School Year Commencement

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the opening of the 2024-25 professional courses at the Doctor José Zapatero Domínguez secondary school for the commencement of the academic term in modified uniform.

For the occasion, Queen Letizia opted for a crisp, striped blue shirt paired with sleek black trousers, a style she has favored during her other school visits at the end of the summer. The cutout detailing on her blouse just below the collar added a twist to the traditional look. She opted for minimalistic accessories, including dainty earrings and a classic watch. The ensemble was completed with black strappy sandals.

Queen Letizia’s affinity for clean silhouettes and practical fashion was on full display during her two most recent engagements, where she maintained her signature black-and-white palette. Still, she has a penchant for embracing modern elements and twists in her classic wardrobe.

On Sept. 9, the Spanish royal opted for tailored black trousers paired with a crisp white Hugo Boss blouse while welcoming representatives from the Spanish Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in Madrid.

A few days later, Letizia continued her monochromatic black and white streak, attending a school inauguration in Guadalajara to mark the beginning of the academic year. She wore a Roberto Verino blouse featuring a subtle striped pattern, billowing sleeves and a rounded neckline.

