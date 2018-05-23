Queen Letizia of Spain Shows the Softer Side of the Power Suit

Edward Barsamian
Queen Letizia of Spain Shows the Softer Side of the Power Suit

The Spanish monarch's, Queen Letizia, textured suit look combined masculine and feminine vibes in blush tones.

Queen Letizia of Spain is currently in Port-au-Prince, Haiti as part of her official three-day visit to the Caribbean nations. Her Majesty arrived on Sunday and has traveled and met with the First Lady of Haiti, Martine Moise, visiting schools and building deeper inroads in a joint project between Spain and the region. For a visit to the Spanish Technical Cooperation Office yesterday, Her Majesty swapped out her recent feminine look—a floral-print jumpsuit and espadrille wedges—for a more muted option in head-to-toe blush.

The set, with its boyish vibe, recalled another recent Letizia look, a Michael Jackson-esque white suit from Carolina Herrera. Yesterday's jacket and trousers had a rich 3-D texture, while a silk camisole with lace trim provided a ladylike counterpart to the mannish tailoring. Pink loafers with oversize horse bits were a polished yet playful finishing touch.

