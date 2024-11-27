Queen Mary of Denmark Becomes Latest Royal to Join the Podcasting Space Alongside Meghan Markle, Queen Camilla and More

Queen Mary announced the move on Instagram this week

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attends a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 5, 2023 in London, England

There is a new royal to join the podcasting space — Queen Mary of Denmark!

Queen Mary, 52, took the throne alongside her husband, King Frederik, following the surprise abdication of Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, earlier this year. In addition to her duties as a royal, Mary will launch a wellness podcast, she announced on Instagram.

In the photo shared to the official Instagram page of the Danish royal family, Mary can be seen with earphones in, wearing all black and sitting on a cream sofa. Written in Danish (and translated to English), Mary wrote alongside the photo, “I’m extremely excited to be listening to a podcast. I often listen when I have to move from one place to another.”

“Some days I’m in the mood for entertainment, and other days I use it to gain knowledge and new input,” she continued. “That is why I am also proud that we have now thrown ourselves into making a podcast in the Mary Foundation.”

The first podcast will be called Lonely Youth and will span three episodes, providing insight into youth loneliness and how to tackle it by raising awareness through personal stories and commentary from experts, The Daily Express reported.

The Mary Foundation was established in 2007 — three years after she married Frederik in 2004 — and was born from the royal’s “desire to make society more inclusive and bring in those who find themselves on the margins,” according to The Daily Express.

Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Queen Mary of Denmark on Jan. 28, 2024

Queen Mary isn’t the first royal to dip a toe into the podcasting world. Through a deal with Spotify signed alongside husband Prince Harry in 2020, Meghan Markle created the podcast Archetypes, which ran for 12 episodes and explored stereotypes that hold women back. The guest list featured celebrities like Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling and Andy Cohen, and Archetypes ended after one season after Harry and Meghan’s Spotify deal ended in 2023.

In a joint statement in June of that year, Harry and Meghan said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Meghan signed a podcasting deal with Lemonada Media earlier this year, though the name of the show, its subject matter or its expected release date is still unknown.

Meghan Markle/Instagram Meghan Markle recording for her 'Archetypes' podcast

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

Other members of the British royal family have also become podcasters, like Mike Tindall, a co-host of The Good, the Bad & the Rugby (which his mother-in-law Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton all appeared on in 2023!); Queen Camilla, who has a podcast, The Queen’s Reading Room, about her love of books; Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who co-hosted Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah; and Princess Eugenie, who co-hosts Floodlight as part of her Anti-Slavery Collective charity.

Chris Jackson/Getty Mike Tindall, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the recording of a special episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, on Sept. 6, 2023 in Windsor, England

Outside of the British royal family, Princess Martha Louise of Norway — who is no longer a working member of the royal family — also co-hosts a podcast, HeartSmart Conversations, which helps “all people understand the transformational power of love, and how to implement it into our lives for the better of all mankind.”