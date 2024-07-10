Queen Mary of Denmark and Zara Tindall Twin in the Same Summer Dress One Day Apart

Mary and Zara's personal styles shone through with the ways that they styled the look

Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage Queen Mary of Denmark in Graasten on July 9, 2024; Zara Tindall at Wimbledon on July 10, 2024.

Queen Mary of Denmark and Zara Tindall are thinking alike when it comes to summer style.

The Queen of Denmark, 52, and King Charles' niece, 43, both wore the same breezy white and green dress one day apart this week.

On July 9, Queen Mary wore the Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress by ME + EM for the walk to Graasten Palace in southern Jutland with her husband, King Frederik. It's tradition for the Danish monarch to use the castle as their royal residence in the summer months, and the couple continued the practice for the first summer of King Frederik's reign following his accession upon the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe.

Queen Mary wore the patterned dress from the British label with a straw hat, drop pearl earrings and wedges for the sunny stroll, where she accepted a bouquet. The dress appears to be a new addition to her royal wardrobe.

Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images King Frederik and Queen Mary arrive in Graasten, Denmark, on July 9, 2024.

Related: Royals Take Wimbledon! Queen Camilla Attends Tennis Tournament as Other Royal Couples Have Day Dates

The next day, Zara stepped out at Wimbledon wearing the same look from ME + EM, which retails for $495 and is currently sold out online. Princess Anne's daughter stylishly arrived for day 10 of the tennis tournament wearing a white blazer with the dress and completed the look with a green clutch plus strappy white and straw shoes.

The professional equestrian later removed the blazer and slipped on sunglasses in the stands with her husband, Mike Tindall.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall at Wimbledon on July 10, 2024.

The printed frock was apparently already in Zara's closet, as she was spotted in the ensemble this spring. On May 28, Zara wore the dress in group photos Sky Sports Formula 1 reporter Natalie Pinkham posted from the Monaco Grand Prix, including in pictures with her cousin Princess Beatrice and Matt Damon.

The matching moment between Queen Mary and Zara wasn't the first between the Danish royal and a member of the British royal family. After Mary wore Beulah's flattering Ahana dress in beige to an engagement in June 2020, Kate Middleton sported the same style in pink at Wimbledon in July 2021.

Neil Mockford/GC Images; Ole Jensen/Getty Images Kate Middleton opens the The Young V&A at V&A Museum Of Childhood on June 28, 2023 in London; Queen Mary at the Frederiksborg Museum of National History on June 16, 2020 in Hillerod, Denmark.

Related: Queen Mary of Denmark Has Relatable Mom Moment as She Reveals Daughters 'Wouldn't Be Caught Dead' in Her Clothes

The following summer, Princess Beatrice and Sophie Winkleman (the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor) both wore the long-sleeved version of the Ahana dress to the National Service of Thanksgiving commemorating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Princess Kate reached for her Ahana dress once more in June 2023, wearing it to the Young V&A museum (and extending a Barbiecore streak).

Members of the British royal family are known to occasionally coordinate their outfits in complementary shades for official events to create a united visual image.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Prince Louis and Kate Middleton arrive for church on Easter at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023.

Karen Haller, behavioral color psychologist and author of The Little Book of Color, previously cited Princess Kate and Prince William's tendency to coordinate in blue hues with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as a prime example of this idea.

"They are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit," Haller said. "When it comes to color psychology, darker blues communicate you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on. You have a sense of duty and take that seriously with committed focus."

Chris Jackson/Getty (From left) Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While the Princess of Wales, 42, has been mostly outside of the spotlight this year while undergoing treatment for cancer, other women in the royal family may have picked up her coordinating style trick.

Queen Camilla and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh were complementary in hues of blue at the Palace of Holyroodhouse garden party on July 2, while Zara, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall coordinated in pink and white outfits at the Buckingham Palace garden party on May 21.

Press Association via AP Images; Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty (2) Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall at the Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by Prince William on May 21, 2024.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.