Queen Mathilde of Belgium Thinks Pink in Accordion Midi Dress for Daughter Princess Elisabeth’s Oxford Graduation

Queen Mathilde of Belgium joined members of her family for a special occasion in Oxford, England, on Tuesday. Belgium’s royal family attended the graduation ceremony of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s daughter Crown Princess Elisabeth from Oxford University.

For the family event, Queen Mathilde opted to repurpose a dress by Belgian fashion label Natan Couture, which she previously wore in 2021. The royal wore the “Gabin” printed and pleated twill dress, which featured vibrant shades of fuchsia and light pink with hints of florals.

Crown Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, left, (accompanied by her parents King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, center, and siblings Prince Emmanuel of Belgium and Princess Eléonore of Belgium, right) arrives to attend her Oxford University Graduation Ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford on July 23 in Oxford, England.

The midi dress featured extensive pleating on the bodice, skirt and sleeves. To add definition and shape to the look, Queen Mathilde wore a bold fuchsia and pink statement belt with a square buckle at her waist. The dress also featured a rounded neckline.

As for the rest of her look, Queen Mathilde carried a gold chain top-handle purse in a similar shade of pink. She completed the ensemble with a pair of praline suede pumps courtesy of Gianvito Rossi.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium attend their daughter Crown Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant’s Oxford University graduation ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre on July 23 in Oxford, England.

When it came to her jewelry selection, Queen Mathilde kept it simple, favoring a focus on her colorful frock. She wore a watch and delicate bangle bracelets, along with a pair of earrings featuring a translucent pink stone and gold cap.

Queen Mathilde was joined by her husband, King Philippe of Beligum, who suited up and favored cooler, muted tones in navy, black and gray. Two more of the couple’s children, Prince Emmanuel of Belgium and Princess Eléonore of Belgium, also attended Princess Elisabeth’s graduation. The 22-year-old completed her bachelor’s degree in history and politics during her three-year program.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium attends her daughter Crown Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant’s Oxford University Graduation Ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre on July 23 in Oxford, England.

Natan is a preferred designer of Queen Mathilde, who recently fashioned another ensemble by the Belgian label. For the Belgian National Day celebrations on Sunday, the royal wore a formal midi dress designed with a dramatic silhouette — a full, flared skirt and three ornate buttons running down the front of the garment. The bodice of the dress was designed with a structural element creating a cape-like appearance and boatneck cut.

