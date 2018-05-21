Queen Rania of Jordan Steps Out in Spring’s Trickiest Trouser

The Jordanian monarch, Queen Rania, debuted a new approach to daytime dressing with cues from this weekend’s royal wedding.

One royal not present at Saturday’s wedding of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry was Queen Rania of Jordan. But it seems Her Majesty have taken note of Amal Clooney’s marigold Stella McCartney dress, as she recently posted a snap of herself on Instagram in the same shade. Queen Rania has often made waves with her directional approach to dress, and today’s look, a belted white blouse and tailored culottes, demonstrated her mastery of one the of season’s trickiest combos.

When Her Majesty opts for separates, she often favors clever design details, like the exaggerated asymmetric hem on the Alexander McQueen jacket she wore for the We Are the Future event in New York this past September or the reworked midi skirt. Today’s ensemble took a different tack; the fluid top was cinched with a simple belt to enhance and elongate the lines of her look. The brightly hued trousers popped against the top for a fashion-forward finish.

