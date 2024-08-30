Queen Rania's New Birthday Portrait Shows Off One of Her Favorite Tiaras

Tomorrow, August 31, Queen Rania of Jordan marks her 54th birthday, and in honor of her big day, the Royal Hashemite Court has released a new portrait of the royal.

The new photo shows Rania dressed in a simple, black, short-sleeved dress with a plum sash offset by a jeweled crown brooch. Along with the brooch, Rania wore a selection of glittering diamonds, including a ring, tennis bracelet, and arched earrings, though the most standout piece from the look was, of course, the eye-catching tiara perched atop her head.

BALKIS PRESS/ABACA/SHUTTERSTOCK

The tiara—known as the Arabic Scroll or Arabic Script Tiara—happens to be one of her go-to toppers, and it has a particularly special connection for the queen. Made by Yan Sicard for Fred in 2005, the piece was a gift from Rania's husband, King Abdullah II, and reportedly includes the Arabic words “Greatness for Allah” from the scroll of the Quran, crafted with approximately 1,300 diamonds, weighing roughly 20 carats.

While the piece has been reworked a bit since she first debuted it on a state visit to the Netherlands in 2006, it has remained one of her go-tos for formal events. She turned to the piece for the wedding reception for her son Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif last year, as well as for official portraits for Abdullah's Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years on the throne, earlier this year.

Rania's birthday is only the second major milestone of the month for the queen—on August 3, she welcomed her first grandchild, Princess Iman. "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!" Rania posted on Instagram when the birth was announced.

You Might Also Like