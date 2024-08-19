Sir Brian May says badgers not to blame for Bovine TB

Sir Brian May says speaking out against badger culling is "as important to me as music" [Getty Images]

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May says new research shows cattle could be passing bovine tuberculosis (bTB) between themselves, and that badgers are not a significant factor in the spread of the disease.

Sir Brian, 77, helped conduct the research presented in a new BBC documentary, and says his campaigning against badger culling to tackle bTB "has become as important to me as music".

Cattle are regularly tested and destroyed if the disease is found, with more than 50,000 slaughtered in the UK between April last year and March this year.

A leading vet said May's findings could not be viewed in isolation, while a farmer who has lost 500 of his herd to the disease said badgers "do contribute" to the bTB problem.

A badger culling programme in England to combat bTB began 11 years ago. Widespread badger culling is not used in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

In England, it remains a controversial weapon in the important battle to keep cows free of a disease that puts both them and humans at risk.

By next year, it is likely to have resulted in the deaths of 250,000 badgers, costing the UK taxpayer more than £100m.

Labour pledged before last month's general election to look at new ways to tackle bTB spread "so that we can end the ineffective badger cull".

The Queen guitarist commissioned research into the cause of bovine TB and worked with closely with a few farmers in an attempt to prove badgers aren't the cause [BBC | Athena Films | BBC Inside Out]

After the commissioned research which took more than 10 years, Sir Brian said he believes that improving farm hygiene could help to provide a solution to the problem of bovine tuberculosis.

"At the root of it all there are certain principles which need to be followed which are really keeping the pathogen from progressing throughout a herd, cutting off its line of transmission," Sir Brian said.

After working with farms in Wales and England, Sir Brian concluded that the pathogen which caused the spread of bTB was present in large quantities in the faeces of cattle which can contaminate food and water for the animals.

The Badger Trust estimates about half of Great Britain's badger population has been killed because of the cull [Getty Images]

"Everything is within the herd," May said.

"The spread of bTB is from cow to cow and it’s because of inefficient hygiene situations. Biosecurity in the old days meant keeping the badgers out but now means keeping the slurry away from the cows so they can’t infect each other," he added.

Wales' former chief veterinary officer said that, while slurry management was important in tackling bTB, it was hard to achieve on some farms and should not be viewed in isolation.

Christianne Glossop, the new chairwoman of the Royal Veterinary College, said: "TB can arrive on a farm through an infected animal, through dirty boots being walked on to a farm, indeed the possibility of infected slurry being spread in the fields next door.

"It’s also possible that other infected species, including the badger, may introduce infection onto a farm."

Brian May is best known for being in the rock band Queen with Freddie Mercury [Getty Images]

"I’d come in to save the badgers, I now realise that to save the badgers you have to save everybody," Sir Brian said in Brian May: The Badgers, the Farmers and Me, which airs on Friday.

Working with vet Dick Sibley at Gatcombe Farm in Devon, his research suggested that the standard bTB skin test did not detect all instances of the disease in cattle that could be captured with enhanced testing.

As a result, he said herds or bulls that were considered bTB free could in fact have been spreading the disease.

While analysing cattle faeces, the bTB pathogen M. Bovis was found.

The farm introduced a new hygiene regime, to keep the faeces from contaminating living areas, food and water.

After four years in 2019, the farm became officially bTB free.

"It’s been an incredibly fruitful journey for us. An amazing journey of discovery," Sir Brian said.

Ms Glossop, Wales' top vet for 17 years before stepping down in 2022, paid "tribute" to Sir Brian's work.

"Brian has demonstrated on one really big TB breakdown in Devon that where the vet and farmer work together, improve biosecurity practices and in this case focusing particularly on faeces," she said.

"But also by avoiding calves being infected by their mothers at birth, identifying high risk animals and keeping them separate, he has successfully demonstrated success in driving down levels of TB.

"Did that case study prove that badgers have no role to play in the bovine TB equation? No, I don’t agree with that conclusion."

Farmer Chris Mossman features in the documentary and was introduced to Sir Brian's theories in December 2020.

Chris Mossman and his wife Debbie have lost 500 cows to bTB at their farm in west Wales in the last eight years [BBC]

He has had more than 500 cows destroyed after testing positive for bTB at his farm in Llangrannog, Ceredigion, since 2016.

"It’s very interesting what Brian May and Dick Sibley have done, but my opinion of TB is that it’s a very complex, complicated disease," he said.

"It’s running rings around all of us because the situation is not improving. My way of thinking is, pursue it, let’s roll out onto other farms to see if they have an equal level of success with it, but we can’t put all our eggs in one basket."

Mr Mossman said dealing with bTB in his herd had taken a toll on his mental health and following testing procedures and biosecurity measures required of him and his staff "imposed almost another job on top of our daily job just to cope with this disease".

Chris Mossman says his farm's struggles with bTB have had an impact on his mental health [BBC]

A trial badger cull was established in the 1990s to assess its effectiveness in controlling bTB.

Lord John Krebs, who was behind that 10-year scientific trial, told the programme: "If you really want to control TB in cattle then killing badgers is not going to be a terribly effective policy."

In 2011, the UK government decided to cull badgers in TB hotspots in England because - after re-interpreting the Krebs evidence - it concluded badgers could be contributing to the spread of bovine TB.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, more than 21,000 cattle were slaughtered in England after bTB was found, with 11,197 animals killed in Wales and 18,577 in Northern Ireland.

Scotland is officially bTB free and incidence is very low.

The UK government said it was working towards a situation where badger culling could be ended in England.

Sir Brian says the findings of his BBC documentary could "outrage viewers" [BBC | Athena Films | BBC Inside Out]

"We recognise the devastating impact bovine TB has on the farming community which is why we are committed to beating this insidious disease," said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

"This government will roll out a TB eradication package including vaccination, herd management and biosecurity measures to achieve our objective of getting to bovine TB free status and end the badger cull."

Of the 11,000 cattle killed in Wales last year, nearly 40% were in Pembrokeshire.

Last week, the Welsh government established a board in an attempt to reach a TB-free Wales.

The Welsh government said it was "very aware of the distressing impact of bovine TB on the health and well-being of our farmers and their families and we are absolutely determined to eradicate this devastating disease".

Some in the agricultural world are sceptical and Sir Brian presented his ideas to an audience of farmers in Aberystwyth in 2023.

He said he knew he had a lot to do to win over some, but was determined to carry on.

"Generally we get a little bit of suspicion and hostility from the farming community when we start and I don’t blame them because why would we have anything to offer - rock star and wildlife campaigner," he said.

"I didn't come here for a fight, I think we can make a change and offer hope.

"We’ve been 12 years on this trail and we’ve made discoveries which no-one else has made.

"Speaking out against the culling of badgers has become as important to me as music."