'The Queen of Tecumseh,' who helped town get an arena and skate park, dies at age 90

Doreen Ouellette hit the dance floor at her 90th birthday party in March. (Facebook/Doreen Ouellette - image credit)

She helped Tecumseh get an arena. She was an avid volunteer who at one time won Senior of the Year. And on her 90th birthday in March, Doreen Ouellette still tore up the dance floor.

Ouellette, a former town councillor who was known affectionately as "the Queen of Tecumseh," has died, and municipal flags are flying half mast.

Ouellette served as town councillor from 1986 to 1990 and then again from 1998 to 2003. Throughout that time — and even up to the present — she served the community, said Mayor Gary McNamara said.

"The energy she had … even at age 90," he said.

"For three to four hours when she was was celebrating her birthday, she was on the dance floor dancing, just having a ball."

McNamara said Ouellette succumbed to cancer which had been in remission.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie poses with Doreen Ouellette at her 90th birthday party.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie poses with Doreen Ouellette at her 90th birthday party. (Instagram/Andrew Dowie)

Her contributions to the town included getting a skate park, McNamara says. She was also instrumental in getting an arena for the town.

"That was one of the reasons why I ran at the time as well. So we were kind of two individuals that really believed … that was something that town needed," said McNamara.

"Doreen was not only a dedicated council member but also a dear friend to many in our community. Her tireless work and genuine care for the people of Tecumseh have made our town a better place," McNamara said on the town's website.

"We will miss her wisdom, her kindness, and her unwavering commitment to public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Ouellette unsuccessfully ran for the Liberals in 1990 to be MPP of what was then the riding of Windsor-Riverside.

Andrew Dowie is the current PC MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

"Doreen Ouellette was one of a kind," Dowie said on Instagram.

Dancing queen

"As my town councillor growing up in Tecumseh, her positive impact on me and on our community was undeniable. It was a privilege to join her for her 90th birthday only a few months ago."

Ouellette was honoured with a Senior of the Year award in 2014. She was also a longtime board member of the Iris House residence, which provides services for people with mental illness.

She was married to former Judge Ken Ouellette, who died in 2006.

Ouellette died on July 25. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at the Windsor Chapel Funeral Home's Banwell location.

Her death notice on the funeral home site reads, "Heaven, make room for the Dancing Queen!"