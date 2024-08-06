Queen's Brian May Says News of Aerosmith Retiring from Touring 'Has Brought a Tear to My Eye'

"It's heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged," the guitarist/songwriter wrote in an Instagram post

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty; John Salangsang/Billboard via Getty Brian May and Steven Tyler

Brian May is feeling some "sweet emotion" over Aerosmith retiring from touring.

On Aug. 2, the Queen musician, 77, shared a heartfelt Instagram post about news that the rockers would no longer be hitting the road due to Steven Tyler being unable to fully recover from a vocal cord injury.

"This has brought a tear to my eye. Aerosmith have been a huge part of my life, as they have been for millions of other rock fans. Steve Tyler stands as one the greatest vocalists and front men of all time - and it's heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged," May captioned the post alongside an image of Aerosmith's official retirement announcement.

Related: Aerosmith Retires from Touring, Says Frontman Steven Tyler's 'Full Recovery from Vocal Injury Is Not Possible'

He continued: "We all send our love and prayers for your recovery, Steve. It's also typical of the pure class of the band that they have made and broadcast this bold decision in such style. The career of Aerosmith is truly something to celebrate forever."

"All things must pass - but the inspiring work of Aerosmith will live on - along with the memories of truly one of the most awesome bands to ever hit a stage. Bri," May concluded.

The "Walk This Way" group made the announcement on Instagram about their retirement on Aug. 2 — nearly one year after Tyler, 76, fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible," said the statement.

It continued: "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage. We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Lisa Lake/Getty Steven Tyler performs in Philadelphia in September 2023

Related: Steven Tyler Joins the Black Crowes Onstage in London Months After Fracturing Larynx

Aerosmith shared their gratitude to their fans.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," they wrote. "Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history."

The band added: "It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives."

The band's rep did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.