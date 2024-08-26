Queens of the Stone Age cancel all 2024 shows as Josh Homme receives ‘essential medical care’

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs in Boston, Massachusetts in 2023. The band has cancelled the rest of their 2024 performances while he receives continued medical care.

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs in Boston, Massachusetts in 2023. The band has cancelled the rest of their 2024 performances while he receives continued medical care. Photograph: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

Queens of the Stone Age have cancelled the rest of their 2024 tour while frontman Josh Homme receives “essential medical care”, a month after the band called off their European shows to allow Homme to undergo emergency surgery.

“QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows,” the group wrote in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). “Josh has been given no choice but to prioritise his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year.”

Festival ticket holders are advised to visit specific event sites for updated information. Ticket holders for QOTSA shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates. pic.twitter.com/jcUHtfPv5q — QOTSA (@qotsa) August 23, 2024

The rock band have not disclosed the nature of Homme’s surgery, though he has been open about his health issues in the past. Last year, the 51-year-old singer revealed that he had successfully undergone surgery for cancer that was diagnosed in 2022.

From September to November this year, the band were slated to play a series of shows across the US and Mexico. Standalone shows in Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago and Madison have been postponed, while festival appearances in Memphis, Bridgeport and Mexico City have been cancelled.

In July, the Queens of the Stone Age cancelled eight shows in Europe including festival appearances in France, Slovakia and Romania.

“Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery,” they said at the time. “Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”

Queens of the Stone Age released their eighth studio album In Times New Roman… last July, their first record in six years. The band had performed across North America, Australia and Asia earlier this year before the cancellation.