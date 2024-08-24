Queens of the Stone Age cancel remaining 2024 shows, citing Josh Homme's health

The band's frontman was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and had emergency surgery in July.

The rock group Queens of the Stone Age won't be touring for the rest of the year as planned, as frontman Josh Homme struggles with his health.

"QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows," the band said in the announcement below that was posted on its social media accounts Friday. "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the year."

Festival ticket holders are advised to visit specific event sites for updated information. Ticket holders for QOTSA shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates. pic.twitter.com/jcUHtfPv5q — QOTSA (@qotsa) August 23, 2024

Related: Macklemore unknowingly brings wanted woman on stage, leading to her arrest

The following dates have been postponed until 2025:

9/27, 28 in Boston

10/1 in Cincinnati

10/2 in Chicago

10/4 in Madison, Wis.

The following dates are canceled:

9/29 in Bridgeport, Conn.

10/6 in Memphis

11/17 in Mexico City

"Festival ticket holders are advised to visit specific event sites for updated information. Ticket holders for QOTSA shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates," the band said in the announcement.

Gina Wetzler/Redferns Josh Homme performs in June

"Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year," the statement continued. "Hope to see you all again in 2025."

Homme revealed in June 2023 that he had been diagnosed with cancer a year earlier. At the time, he told Revolver that he had undergone a successful surgery to remove it, but he did not disclose details.

The founder of the group behind hits such as "No One Knows," Homme and his band were on an international tour in July when he had to "return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery," according to the official statement. They canceled and postponed eight shows, and had planned to return to the road in August.

Related: Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is having emergency surgery, band canceling tour dates

The band, which dropped its first album in 1998, had been promoting its eighth, In Times New Roman.., which was released in June 2023. Over their career, QOTSA have been nominated for eight Grammys.

"I liked having made it," Homme told the Los Angeles Times in December 2023. "It's getting harder and harder to do, because I put so much pressure on wanting to be raw, vulnerable, honest. How much more honest are you going to be? It's more the words. I like messing with arrangements and all that stuff. But it was just hard to know what to say."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.



Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.