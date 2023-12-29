Queensland power supply to face strain as heatwave sends demand to near-record levels

Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Queensland’s electricity supplies are expected to be strained for a second day in a row as the heatwave roasting much of northern Australia lifts power demand to near-record levels.

The mercury exceeded its forecast maximum for Brisbane of 37C by early afternoon and was recently at 37.5C, or eight degrees above the December average, Bureau of Meteorology data showed.

Nearby centres such as Ipswich may clock 39C in the latest day of extreme heat across Queensland.

Queensland is in the midst of a multi-day heatwave, with temperatures tipped to rise into the mid-40C range in some inland places on Friday. Brisbane's maximum is forecast to reach 37C, with nearby towns nudging 40C. (Source: @bom_au) pic.twitter.com/7jVmEO02oC — @phannam@mastodon.green (@p_hannam) December 28, 2023

Residents have been cranking up their air-conditioning, sending electricity demand soaring to more than 9800 megawatts on Thursday evening.

According to energy website, Watt Clarity, that peak was only about 300MW shy of Queensland’s all-time peak demand.

The chief executive of energy consultancy Global-Roam, Paul McArdle, said the demand spike was surprising given the absence of most industrial demand at this time of year.

“Remember that this is a very ‘sleepy’ period where there’s not much running in terms of commercial load (other than shopping post-Christmas), and even some industrial loads would be reduced,” McArdle said.

Electricity demand in Queensland looks to have peaked yesterday at above 9800 megawatts, or not far short of the state's record of 10,119MW set in March 2020. (Sources: @AEMO_Energy, @WattClarity ) pic.twitter.com/JTgklFrFdh — @phannam@mastodon.green (@p_hannam) December 28, 2023

Severe thunderstorms in the Gold Coast region on Christmas Day and the days since also meant roughly 50,000 homes were still to be reconnected to the grid, he said.

Near the demand peak on Thursday, wholesale spot prices reached almost $15,000 a MW-hour, Australian Energy Market Operator (Aemo) data shows. That compared with an average of about $65/MWh in the most recent weekly figures released by the ASX.

Aemo forecasts electricity demand will be slightly higher on Friday evening, nearing 10,000MW.

According to @AEMO_Energy's forecast, power demand may be higher again later today. pic.twitter.com/KEgMHCnij1 — @phannam@mastodon.green (@p_hannam) December 28, 2023

According to Aemo’s data, demand peaked at 9680MW, making it the 10th highest recorded in Queensland. The highest came in March this year, with demand reaching 10,070MW.

An Aemo spokesperson said Queensland’s demand could reach 9,900MW later on Friday, which would be the fourth-highest on record if reached.

Queensland consumers, though, were fortunate that the increase in power demand wasn’t later in the summer, McArdle said.

“Imagine what would have happened to the demand levels had this same weather pattern hit us late in January or early February 2024 with industry and commercial industrial energy users back at work!?,” he said, adding that the state would surely set a new demand peak if it did.

New South Wales also faced strains on its grid earlier this summer.

A one-day heat spike on 14 December, combined with the Mt Piper coal-fired power station losing half its capacity of about 1400MW due to a fault, prompted the state government to appeal to consumers to reduce their energy usage to avoid blackouts.

Across northern Australia, some high 40C temperatures may be reached in the next couple of days. (Marble Bar may be among the hottest with a 10-day stint of 45C+ days possible, including 48C forecast for Saturday.) pic.twitter.com/M8v1gnToPV — @phannam@mastodon.green (@p_hannam) December 28, 2023

Queensland’s energy supplies have also been hindered by the loss of the 66MW Barron Gorge hydro plant near Cairns, as a result of damage from cyclone Jasper and the subsequent deluge.

The heatwave in Queensland extends across much of northern Australia, with conditions expected to be severe in areas near Darwin and elsewhere in coming days, the bureau said.

Towns such as Marble Bar, in Western Australia, may reach 48C on Saturday, according to bureau forecasts.

This would be the second hottest temperature recorded anywhere in Australia in 2023, trailing only the 49.3C recorded on 14 January at Onslow Airport, also in northwest WA.