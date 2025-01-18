Queensland woman in a serious condition after being allegedly set on fire

Police were called to a home in Kingston Court where they found a woman in her 30s with burns to her body. Photograph: Darren England/AAP

A Queensland woman has sustained serious burns after she was allegedly set on fire at a home in Brisbane.

A man has been arrested after Queensland police said they were called to an alleged domestic violence incident at Kingston, in the city’s south, on Saturday.

Police said they were called to a home on Kingston Court at about 7.45am where they found a woman aged in her 30s with burns to her body. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s hospital in a serious condition, police said.

Police said they had taken a 36-year-old man into custody and said he was assisting them with their inquiries.

The property where the woman was found has been declared a crime scene, police said, with “secondary” crime scenes at Gould Adams Park on Kingston Road and the Kingston train station.

Investigations are continuing.