“Queer Eye”'s Antoni Porowski Has a Framed Photo That Includes Ex Fab Five Member Bobby Berk in His Apartment

Porowski revealed that all five co-hosts received the same painting from Kate McKinnon

Antoni Porowski still holds the original Queer Eye Fab Five close to his heart.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Queer Eye chef, 40, opened the doors to his Manhattan apartment in a video tour filmed for Architectural Digest. During the tour, fans got a peek at the TV personality’s den and the decor.

As he showed the artwork above the den’s couch, he pointed out a painting of the “OG Fab Five” — Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and now-alum Bobby Berk.

“Kate McKinnon did it,” Porowski said of the painting of the five co-hosts dressed in colonial-era outfits. “Kate McKinnon did it because we played sirens in her podcasts, and she sent that to us,” he said, adding, “And I think Tan [France] has it in his house as well.”

In 2019, the former Saturday Night Live star and her sister, Emily Lynne, cast the Queer Eye stars in the comedy podcast Heads Will Roll.

Architectural Digest Antoni Porowski's painting of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown

Throughout the video, Porowski explained that the den is a “multipurpose room."

“It’s where I take my therapy sessions, I do all my Zooms, and it’s also a guest room for when guests come," Porowski explained.

“The rest of the apartment is very light colored. There’s a lot of lime plaster. I wanted this to just feel dark and masculine and library-ish,” he continued. “And so it all started with a rug, which is a really cool Tom Brown rug that I got. And then I kind of wanted the Mad Men vibe of a Herman Miller chair. I love wood furniture.”

As he continued to give a tour of the den, office and guest room, he showed AD his various pieces of artwork and decorations.

He also pointed out a piece of movie memorabilia. “Oh, the lightsaber. So yes, I did buy a lightsaber,” the Star Wars fan confessed. “It has all kinds of different voices and sounds on it. I paid way too much for it. It's not charged right now. Otherwise, I would give you a demonstration maybe next time when you come to the farmhouse that I don't have yet.”

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty (L-R)Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown on September 3, 2022

Berk, 43, left Queer Eye after season eight in November 2023 — the only member from the reboot to do so. Jeremiah Brent was announced as Berk’s replacement as the show's new interior design pro in February.

The month prior, Berk addressed rumors that there were ongoing issues between him and France in a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair. In March, Rolling Stone published a story that three unnamed sources reportedly told the outlet that France “campaigned to replace Berk” with Brent with “alleged support” from castmate Porowski. France has since disputed those allegations.

Read the original article on People.