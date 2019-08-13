So, ‘Queer Eye’ Is Getting Another Season, Right?

From Cosmopolitan

If you’ve been low-key depressed since finishing Queer Eye season 4, get ready for a slight pick-me-up. The Netflix show is getting a fifth season, and production is reportedly already underway. Here’s everything we know so far about the location, the heroes, and what you can watch in the meantime.

The fifth season was already announced.

Way back before the fourth season even dropped, Netflix announced the show was getting a fifth, so don’t worry, it’s super confirmed. PRAISE THE LORD. More makeovers! More fashion! More Karamo inspiration! More avocados! Hopefully more pets! This is great news.

The Fab Five is heading to a new place.

They’ve done Atlanta, they’ve conquered Kansas City, and now the guys are heading to a whole new state: Pennsylvania. The fifth season will take place in and around Philadelphia.

Everyone cross your fingers for a JVN/Liberty Bell moment. IDK why, but I need it.

Do we know when it premieres yet?

That is a hard nope. They’re filming right now, and apparently, it’s supposed to drop in 2020. The mystery is *when* in 2020, but we’ll keep this post updated with any info we get re: that release date.

The previous four seasons all dropped in the spring or summer, so keep that in mind.

Okay, so what am I supposed to do until then?

It might be a few months until that full season drops, but remember when the guys posted all that content together in Japan? It turns out they did film a four-episode miniseries while they were there, and Netflix has announced that a special will drop by the end of 2019.

The goal was to “bring their message of self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while exploring the country’s rich culture and cuisine.”

So while you wait for the new full season, you’ll get that sometime between now and the end of the year. Bless.

