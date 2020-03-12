Queer Eye has been renewed for Season 6—and it’s already filming in this city

It’s been a minute since the Fab Five have graced our TV screens—the mini-season, Queer Eye: We’re in Japan, hit Netflix last fall. And in these trying times, we’re not ashamed to admit that what we really need is more Queer Eye in our lives. So we’re thrilled to announce that our favorite style gurus are officially back. They’re already filming Season 6, which means two new seasons are on the way.

According to Variety, Queer Eye Season 6 will take place in Austin, Texas. And while we don’t have a premiere date for that season just yet, it seems like the Fab Five are already having a blast in the Lone Star State.

Check out these adorable Instagram posts the Queer Eye cast shared when they dropped the news.

Okay, we’re officially obsessed with Bobby’s Texas-inspired look—cowboy boots, vest, and all.

Before Season 6, Queer Eye Season 5, which was filmed in Philadelphia, will hit Netflix first. While we don’t know exactly when either of the new seasons are dropping, based on the captions on Antoni, Bobby, JvN, Karamo, and Tan’s posts, it seems like Season 5 is on its way soon.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to our Netflix queues, because this show is truly the hefty dose of happy we need in our lives right now. We need this. We deserve this.