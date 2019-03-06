Netflix is set to help “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness live his dream of becoming an Olympic-level figure skater (fictionally) with a guest role on the upcoming scripted series “Spinning Out.”Van Ness has been cast in the figure-skating drama from creator Samantha Stratton as the larger-than-life figure skating coach Bruce. Per Netflix, “Bruce is a former skater turned big-time choreographer from Michigan. He will create Kat and Justin’s main competitors’ program and have some fun confusing his clients along the way.”Van Ness joins series stars Kaya Scodelario, January Jones and Willow Shields. The cast also includes Evan Roderick, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou and Mitchell Edwards.Also Read: Here's Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in MarchOrdered to series last fall, “Spinning Out” centers on Kat Baker (Scodelario), an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who seizes an opportunity to revive her career post-injury as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner and risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life.Stratton (“Mr. Mercedes”) is creator and showrunner, executive producing alongside co-showrunner Lara Olsen. Tory Tunnell (“Safehouse”) and Joby Harold (“Safehouse”) also executive produce.Van Ness is also set to return for the third season of “Queer Eye,” which premieres on Netflix on March 15.Guess who joined the cast of @spinningout this guy! I’m playing Bruce coming soon @netflix jvnskates spinningoutnetflix pic.twitter.com/WkzRtoCeoA— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) March 6, 2019Read original story ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness to Live His Olympic Figure Skating Dreams in Netflix Drama ‘Spinning Out’ At TheWrap

