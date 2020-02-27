All the Questions We Need Answered in Season 2 of "I Am Not Okay With This"

From Seventeen

If you're still thinking about the crazy I'm Not Okay With This finale, you're not the only one. The Carrie meets Stranger Things series that has Netflix fans absolutely hooked from beginning to end left fans on a super major cliffhanger as we wait to find out what happens to Syd, Stanley, Dina and the rest of the characters.

As things start to gear up for Sydney and her friends as she discovers her powers and other parts of herself, fans have some major questions about what they can expect if the show returns for another season.

Here's all the questions we have for I Am Not Okay With This season 2...



*Major spoilers for season 1 of I'm Not Okay With This below!*

Who is the mysterious man that Sydney was talking to in the woods?



The season finale literally ended with a huge reveal of someone else knowing Syd's secret after the chaos that happened at the dance. After running into the woods, a mysterious man appears and talks to Sydney, telling her that he's ready to help her to figure out her powers. But who is he exactly? And can he be trusted?

How will Dina deal with Brad's death?

Poor Dina will have a lot to deal with now that her boyfriend is dead. While she doesn't know that Syd's powers are the reason why Brad's head was blown up, it's still a pretty traumatic thing for someone to go through. So will Dina be able to get help? And will Syd reveal to her that she is the reason he's dead?

Will Dina and Syd now get together?

While Dina might have lost her boyfriend in the most gruesome way possible, there's no denying that Syd and Dina would totally make a cute couple. Dina even defended Syd at the dance while Brad was revealing stuff in her diary. So will they actually get together? Or are they just friends?

How will Stanley react to what Syd did to Brad?

The only person who knows the truth about what happened to Brad is Stanley. Since he knew about Syd's powers, there's no doubt that he'll be able to put the pieces together pretty quickly and figure out what Sydney did. Will he still help her try to figure out her powers? Or will this event cause him to think twice about the way he sees her?

Who has Syd's diary?

Brad was the last person to have her diary at the dance before his head exploded, which means that anyone at the party could totally have it in their possession. So who else has the book? And do they know about Syd's secret?

What other kinds of powers does Syd have?

Sydney only started training with Stanley midway through the first season, so we didn't really get to see much of her figuring out what kind of powers she might have. So far, it seems like she is able to levitate objects and also cause some major damage using sound waves around her. What other kind of powers does she have that she might not know about?

