All the Questions We Need Answered in "Stranger Things" Season 4

If you're still wondering what just happened after watching Stranger Things season 3, you're not the only one. The show's third season came with such big surprises, losses, and the biggest battle that Hawkins, Indiana has seen since the demogorgon first stepped into town. If you watched all the way until the post-credits of the finale, you already know that the fight is just getting started.

The secret scene not only left us with more questions, but also has us wondering about what it going to happen next in our favorite small town. Plus, with so many of our favorite characters going in different directions, things will certainly be different when the show comes back for a fourth season.

Here's all the questions we have for Stranger Things season 4...

*Major spoilers for season 3 of Stranger Things below!*

Will El, Will, Joyce, and Jonathan come back to Hawkins?

The season 3 finale saw some of our favorite citizens of Hawkins, Indiana moving out after all the craziness that happened. While it's noted that they will be living some big distance away, El and Mike already have plans to see each other over the holidays, so the next season might take place then and the demogorgon will likely come back when he senses El is back.

Will everyone's relationships survive long distance?

El and Mike and Jonathan and Nancy will have to get used to not seeing each other now that the Byers boys and El have moved away from Hawkins. As we saw in the beginning of the season, El and Mike just can't get away from each other, while Jonathan and Nancy shared a special moment together at the end by saying that they're shared trauma will keep them together for a long time. So will their relationships suffer because of the distance or will they be able to overcome some of the new troubles they will face from being apart?

Where is Hopper?

The end of the season brought a lot of big losses for the Stranger Things gang. Not only did Alexei and Billy die, but Hopper seemed to have disappeared off the face of the Earth when Joyce closed the portal to the Upside Down. So is he gone for good or will he be back? The post-credit scene hinted that the Russians had an American prisoner, which can totally be Hopper if they went into the Upside Down to find him or if he ended up somewhere else in their crazy base. Either way, we'll have to wait to find out what really happened to him.

What will happen to Starcourt Mall and the hidden Russian base?

The Battle of Starcourt left Hawkins' latest hotspot in ruins, leaving some of the townspeople, including Steve and Robin, jobless. So will Starcourt be gone for good and what will they do with the secret Russian base that was hidden under there? It's clear that the Russians have some other places to work in, but with the special door to the Upside Down located there, it's doubtful that they wouldn't come back for it.

Will El get her powers back?

This was the hardest battle that the Stranger Things kids were a part of due to the fact that El lost her powers in the big Battle of Startcourt. While she hopes to get them back with some practice and going through some of the harsh training sessions that she experienced when she was little, it definitely won't be an easy journey for her. Will she get them back or are they gone for good?

Will Suzie get to finally meet the rest of the gang?

While there were a lot of harsh moments throughout the season, there was still one very special moment between Dustin and Suzie that everyone will be rewatching even months after watching season 3. So will Suzie finally get to come visit Dustin in Hawkins and possibly meet his friends? Or will her Mormon parents ban her from visiting him?

