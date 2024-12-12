Questions need answering after Sara Sharif death, Prime Minister says

Questions must be answered over the “awful” case of 10-year-old Sara Sharif who was murdered by her father and stepmother, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Prime Minister said there need to be safeguards for children, especially those being home-schooled like Sara.

On Wednesday, Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of her murder. Her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, who lived with them, was convicted of causing or allowing her death.

Sara was beaten to death four years after taxi driver Sharif was awarded custody, despite accusations of abuse against him, jurors heard.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said Sharif created a “culture of violent discipline”, where assaults on Sara had “become completely routine, completely normalised”.

Authorities failed to identify Sara was at risk for years before her broken and battered body was discovered at her family home in Woking on August 10 2023.

Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and the child’s uncle Faisal Malik been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the 10-year-old’s death (Surrey Police/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters on Thursday, the PM said described the case as “just awful”.

He added: “It’s very hard to see, to read about, for many people who will be viewing, it’s just shocking.

“So that’s where I start on this. Obviously, there’s going to be questions that need to be answered in relation to this case.”

Asked whether the Government would ban smacking children in its Children’s Wellbeing Bill, he said: “I don’t think that we should allow ourselves to think that whatever the rules on smacking are that’s got anything to do with this case.

“This is about violence. It’s about abuse. It’s about making sure that (there are) protecting safeguards for children, particularly those being home-schooled. So that’s where I think the questions are.

“But my response, first and foremost, is just the most awful case that many people, many viewers will find very, very, very hard to hear.”