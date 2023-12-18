Questions asked over Channel Islands ferry service

Condor Ferries said it had been working with stakeholders to overcome a "temporary but challenging time"

Deputies in Guernsey have asked the island's States to hold a briefing on what is that latest situation is for a passenger and freight ferry service.

Condor Ferries announced it had been working with stakeholders to overcome a "temporary but challenging time".

Company CEO John Napton said the firm was confident the situation was "very near to being resolved, and will have no impact on our services now or in the long-term".

Berthing trials for a new vessel were trialled in Jersey and Guernsey's harbours over the weekend, commissioned by the States of Jersey, to see if it could make its supply links "more resilient".

Mr Napton did not give any further details on the current situation.

However, the firm said earlier this month that it had recently been subjected to significantly above-inflation rises in some port costs and fees, along with minimum and living wage increases.

It was also "impacted" during them Covid-19 pandemic period, it said at the time.

