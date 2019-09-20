Questions Élite season 3 needs to answer

When Élite first dropped on Netflix in 2018, the question on everyone's lips was how can this show be so good? On paper, the Spanish-language drama sounds like a derivative mix of countless other teen shows, including Riverdale, Gossip Girl and 13 Reasons Why.
In reality, Élite combines the addictive charm of soap operas with a smart exploration of class and racial barriers within a true-crime framework. On top of all that, it doesn't hurt that the cast are ridiculously good-looking. You won't believe how many people are shipping #Omander online right now.
Now that Élite season two has finished and school's officially out for the summer, fans have been left wondering what's going to happen next following that dramatic finale.
Unfortunately, we still have some waiting to do before Netflix revisits Las Encinas. In the meantime, we've done some studying of our own and come up with the biggest questions that Élite needs to tackle in season three while even answering some along the way.
Can Polo be redeemed?
At the end of Élite season two, Polo (Alvaro Rico) got away with Marina's (María Pedraza) murder and was released back into society. However, his friends still know what he did, and clearly, that's going to change every single dynamic in the show moving forward.
Because of his actions, some fans think that Polo will become the villain of season three, and it's easy to see where they're coming from, but that's not what co-creator Dario Madrona is planning for Rico's character.
While speaking to ET, Madrona points out that Polo still "has a conscience and regrets, and most of the time is just a scared kid."
"It is much more interesting for us to have all the characters inhabit this grey area where everybody is capable of the best and the worst. We do not think of our show in terms of heroes and villains... And everybody is a hero in their own story – the one they tell themselves, anyway."
Will Polo and Cayetana stay together?
The only reason why Polo isn't behind bars right now is because his new girlfriend Cayetana (Georgina Amoros) covered for him during the investigation. So far, the pair have enjoyed some mutual benefits from being together, but is this really love or are they just using each other?
While we have some doubts about the couple's future, Madrona confirmed to ET that "there are definitely feelings involved."
For Cayetana, these "feelings" are born of wish fulfilment: "[Polo] gives her the life she has always dreamt of... When somebody turns you into whoever you always wanted to be, you definitely are enchanted by him."
Now that Polo is isolated from his friends, he only has Cayetana to turn to. Knowing that he's a murderer, she still stands by him, and without the support of others, it's likely that Polo will continue relying on her for comfort in season three.
Will Guzmán and Samuel become friends?
At first, Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) couldn't stand each other, but in a surprise twist, the pair collaborated to fake the latter's kidnapping in season two. However, that doesn't mean they'll become best buddies moving forward.
The problems they first had with each other are still present. The difference now is that with Marina's murderer on the loose, Guzmán and Samuel now share a common enemy. Don't be surprised if they form an alliance of sorts and try to bring Polo down in season three.
Will Nadia and Guzmán finally become a couple?
Every teen drama worth anything features at least one pair of star-crossed lovers and Élite is no different. Since they met in the very first episode, Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Guzmán have shared a deep attraction for each other, but various obstacles tied up with class and religion have stood in their way.
In season two, it looked like they might have finally turned a corner after Guzmán broke things off with Lu (Danna Paola), but then Valerio (Jorge Lopez) filmed them having sex and released the tape online. Unsurprisingly, this created a whole new set of challenges that kept the couple apart, but maybe things will get better in season three?
Speaking to ET, Madrona remained tight-lipped about Nadia and Guzmán's future together:
"Well, it's going to be very complicated because as in every good romance, there are a lot of things keeping them apart. They clearly love each other, but sometimes that is not enough. I guess you'll have to wait and see!"
Will Christian return as a main cast member?
In a surprise turn of events, principal cast member Miguel Herrán was sidelined early on in season two after Carla's (Ester Expósito) father staged a hit-and-run accident which left Christian in severe need of medical treatment.
To keep him out of the picture, Christian was then sent to Switzerland for emergency surgery, and after that, we didn't hear a peep out of him for the rest of the season.
Given how confident Christian was before the 'accident', it would be interesting to see how much his character has changed in the wake of such trauma. And even more importantly, it would be a waste of that lovely new haircut if he didn't return in season three.
What will be the big mystery in Élite season three?
One of the reasons why Élite is just so goddamn adictivo is that each season revolves around a central mystery affecting the students of Las Encinas. In season one, fans pulled on their detective hats to try and solve Marina's murder, and once that was revealed, season two focused on Samuel's (fake) disappearance.
It's safe to say then that Élite season three will continue this tradition, but what the new mystery might be remains unclear. When ET quizzed Madrona on this very question, he confirmed that new episodes will follow a similar pattern, but he didn't explain how exactly:
"There will definitely be a mystery in season three, and as it happens in season two, it will be somehow related to the events of the previous seasons... We always try to bring something different every season, while at the same time giving our audience what they liked about the show in the same place."
We wouldn't be surprised if the new mystery of season three involves Polo somehow. Now that he's got off scot-free, plenty of people will be out for his blood, hoping to avenge Marina's murder.
If that turns out to be true, let's just hope Élite manages to put a fresh spin on this idea or season three could run the risk of becoming repetitive and losing what made the first two seasons so special in the first place.
Élite seasons 1 and 2 are now available to watch worldwide on Netflix.
