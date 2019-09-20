Questions Élite season 3 needs to answer

From Digital Spy

When Élite first dropped on Netflix in 2018, the question on everyone's lips was how can this show be so good? On paper, the Spanish-language drama sounds like a derivative mix of countless other teen shows, including Riverdale, Gossip Girl and 13 Reasons Why.

In reality, Élite combines the addictive charm of soap operas with a smart exploration of class and racial barriers within a true-crime framework. On top of all that, it doesn't hurt that the cast are ridiculously good-looking. You won't believe how many people are shipping #Omander online right now.

Now that Élite season two has finished and school's officially out for the summer, fans have been left wondering what's going to happen next following that dramatic finale.

Unfortunately, we still have some waiting to do before Netflix revisits Las Encinas. In the meantime, we've done some studying of our own and come up with the biggest questions that Élite needs to tackle in season three while even answering some along the way.

Can Polo be redeemed?

At the end of Élite season two, Polo (Alvaro Rico) got away with Marina's (María Pedraza) murder and was released back into society. However, his friends still know what he did, and clearly, that's going to change every single dynamic in the show moving forward.

Because of his actions, some fans think that Polo will become the villain of season three, and it's easy to see where they're coming from, but that's not what co-creator Dario Madrona is planning for Rico's character.

While speaking to ET, Madrona points out that Polo still "has a conscience and regrets, and most of the time is just a scared kid."

"It is much more interesting for us to have all the characters inhabit this grey area where everybody is capable of the best and the worst. We do not think of our show in terms of heroes and villains... And everybody is a hero in their own story – the one they tell themselves, anyway."

Will Polo and Cayetana stay together?

The only reason why Polo isn't behind bars right now is because his new girlfriend Cayetana (Georgina Amoros) covered for him during the investigation. So far, the pair have enjoyed some mutual benefits from being together, but is this really love or are they just using each other?

While we have some doubts about the couple's future, Madrona confirmed to ET that "there are definitely feelings involved."

For Cayetana, these "feelings" are born of wish fulfilment: "[Polo] gives her the life she has always dreamt of... When somebody turns you into whoever you always wanted to be, you definitely are enchanted by him."

Now that Polo is isolated from his friends, he only has Cayetana to turn to. Knowing that he's a murderer, she still stands by him, and without the support of others, it's likely that Polo will continue relying on her for comfort in season three.

Will Guzmán and Samuel become friends?

Photo credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix More

At first, Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) couldn't stand each other, but in a surprise twist, the pair collaborated to fake the latter's kidnapping in season two. However, that doesn't mean they'll become best buddies moving forward.

The problems they first had with each other are still present. The difference now is that with Marina's murderer on the loose, Guzmán and Samuel now share a common enemy. Don't be surprised if they form an alliance of sorts and try to bring Polo down in season three.

Story continues