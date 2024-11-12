Afternoon Update: questions over Bondi Junction alarm delay; ‘severe storms’ on the way; and Australia’s punk pioneers

Police at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney on 16 April 2024, days after six people were killed in a fatal stabbing attack.

Police at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney on 16 April 2024, days after six people were killed in a fatal stabbing attack. Photograph: Steven Saphore/AAP

Welcome, readers, to Afternoon Update.

A coroner’s court has heard Bondi Junction stabber Joel Cauchi’s mental health deteriorated after he stopped taking medication, and the 40-year-old had been sleeping rough in the lead-up to the frenzied attack in a shopping centre that left six people dead.

Cauchi was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teenager, a directions hearing into the April 13 stabbing was told. He received mental health treatment until 2020, and had stopped taking medication by 2019.

An inquest into Cauchi’s attack – which killed Dawn Singleton, Jade Young, Yixuan Cheng, Ashlee Good, Pikria Darchia and Faraz Tahir – will run for five weeks from next April 2025. It will focus on issues including Cauchi’s mental health conditions, treatment and interactions with police before the event, as well the timing of the alarm at Westfield Bondi, which did not sound until after Cauchi was shot and killed by a responding police officer.

Top news

‘Days of severe storms’ to rumble across Australia | Severe weather has been forecast for every mainland state and territory in Australia this week, with possible wind gusts, heavy rain, large hail and flash flooding on the cards – not to mention “millions of lightning strikes”.

Jamie Oliver urged to engage with truth-telling inquiry | Victoria’s Indigenous truth-telling inquiry has called on the celebrity chef to engage with the commission and learn about Australia’s history after he pulled his children’s book from sale over backlash for stereotyping First Nations people.

Some air fares more than doubled after collapse of Rex flights | The average domestic air fare increased by 13% after the collapse of Rex flights between capital cities, the consumer watchdog has found, as Qantas and Virgin’s duopoly surged to 98% market dominance. The embattled regional airline has since been thrown a government lifeline.

Family and friends mourn kindergarten worker | The devastated family of a kindergarten worker who died saving her young students from an out-of-control truck north-west of Melbourne says she was the “light of our lives”, as tributes flow from friends and colleagues.

Police officer said ‘got her … grab it’ after Tasering Clare Nowland | Footage played in court shows NSW police officer Kristian White raising his Taser towards 95-year-old Nowland, who was holding a knife, and saying: “We’re not playing this game Clare, you got to put that down”. He has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Man who ‘discarded’ wife after tricking her into leaving Australia jailed | A 52-year-old man became the first Victorian convicted of exit trafficking and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, after he tricked his wife into travelling to Sudan before taking her children and passport back to Australia.

Israel says ‘certain progress’ made in Lebanon ceasefire talks | Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, has said that diplomatic efforts were taking place through US mediation, but that the lack of an enforcement mechanism in any future deal remained a stumbling block.

Coles unfairly targeted by ‘politicised’ attacks, chair says | The supermarket’s chair, James Graham, used his address at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday to argue it was wrong to blame supermarkets for rising prices because inflation is a complex, global issue.

Trump set to appoint China critic as US national security adviser | President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the role, congressman Mike Waltz, has criticised Chinese activity in the Asia-Pacific and has voiced the need for the United States to be ready for a potential conflict in the region.

In pictures

What they said …

***

“If you want to have a discussion with your partner and feel that you are mentally exhausted, don’t.”

Research shows working long hours can lead to people having issues moderating their behaviour. The results suggest it might be best to take a break after a day of mental exertion before engaging in other tasks. “Take your time. Do it in another day,” said Erica Ordali, first author of the study from the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca.

In numbers

A new influx of Bluesky users, largely from North America and the UK, has helped the platform reach 14.5 million users worldwide as people seek to escape misinformation and offensive posts on X.

Before bed read

‘Two of the best songwriters Australia has ever produced’: punk pioneers the Saints return

Isolated in Brisbane, the Saints released a punk single before the Damned, Sex Pistols and the Clash. As the band reforms after their singer’s death, they recall their journey from school detention to Top of the Pop.

