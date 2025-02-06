Questions over lack of emergency flood funding

Dozens of cars were submerged when the River Tame burst its banks at Meadow Mill in Stockport [Stockport Council]

A local council has called on the government to provide emergency funding to help those affected by flooding on New Year's Day.

Businesses closed and hundreds of people had to leave their homes in Stockport after the 24-hour deluge when a major incident was declared.

Stockport Council has written an open letter to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) asking why emergency funding has not been activated to help them provide relief.

In response a DEFA spokesperson said the government planned to invest £2.4bn to build and maintain flood defences across the country.

The basement of Meadow Mill in Stockport flooded on New Year's Day [BBC]

The government's Flood Recovery Framework scheme can provide grants to households and businesses that are impacted by flooding.

However, the support was not triggered after the New Year's Day floods in Stockport, leading local leaders to question why.

Around 400 residents at Meadow Mill, near Stockport town centre, had to leave their homes when the River Tame burst its banks.

There was also localised flooding in Cheadle Hulme, Bramhall and Gatley.

The Stockport village of Bramhall suffered significant flooding on New Year's Day [BBC]

River levels on the Mersey were the highest in 66 years of records and the peak in Stockport was more than a 50cm (19in) above previous records set in 1973.

Mark Hunter, the Liberal Democrat leader of Stockport Council, said the recovery funds "existed precisely" for the reason of supporting those whose lives were disrupted by the "unprecedented rainfall".

"There are still plenty of people who have not been able to return to their homes because they are uninhabitable," he said.

Mark Hunter said some residents had still not been able to go home since the floods [BBC]

Mr Hunter told BBC Radio Manchester: "All we're asking for is some assistance towards the costs that people have incurred, whether it be temporary accommodation or furniture ruined, whatever it is.

"There is no reasonable reason why people should be out of pocket directly, when this emergency fund exists precisely for that reason."

"Our thoughts are with all those whose homes and businesses have been affected by the recent flooding, including those in Stockport," the DEFRA spokesperson said.

"We pay tribute to the emergency services and first responders across the country for their continuous and dedicated work to keep communities safe."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "Flooding is devastating for those affected and we hope that people can get back on with their lives as soon as possible.

"We know that local authorities are working hard to provide support, and understand the impacts on communities, households and businesses."

