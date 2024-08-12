Questions about podiatry qualifications underline need for regulation in P.E.I., says association

The P.E.I. government says it expects to have regulations in place this fall. (Caitlyn Gowriluk/CBC - image credit)

The case of a podiatrist who may be practising on Prince Edward Island without the qualifications he says he has shows how important regulation of the profession is, says the head of the Canadian Podiatric Medical Association.

Podiatry is currently unregulated on the Island, but last week, the province posted draft regulations that it expects to put in place this fall.

The regulations were posted in the wake of a CBC News investigation last month focused on the qualifications of John Johnson, co-owner of a clinic in Stratford named Johnson Podiatry.

A sign on the business's door refers to "Dr. John Johnson," but Johnson does not appear to have advanced education as a podiatrist. He hasn't responded to CBC News messages asking him to respond to those allegations.

"I was very surprised," said Dr. Howard Green, president of the national association, referring to the news coverage of Johnson Podiatry. "It is unfortunate. I just reinforced to me the need for regulations in every province, and this is the reason why. It's to protect the public, to set a standard."

Regulation will help ensure the public is not misled, says Dr. Howard Green, president of the Canadian Podiatric Medical Association. (Dr. Howard Green - Podiatrist)

The same clinic was the focus of a message from P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office in late June that said clients "may have undergone procedures in which equipment was improperly cleaned and/or disinfected/sterilized and/or re-used."

Clients were advised to seek testing for hepatitis C, hepatitis B and HIV, though the CPHO characterized the risk as "very low."

As with other medical practitioners, the draft regulations would make the P.E.I. College of Physicians and Surgeons responsible for determining who can practise.

Certain medical activities would be reserved for licensed podiatrists. Podiatrists could also apply to be allowed to handle other responsibilities, like prescribing drugs.

Such regulations are important for public safety and confidence in the profession, Green said.

"With no regulations, and as such no licensing, you don't have to prove anything to anybody and you can just, you know, unfortunately say whatever you like," he said. "That's misleading to the public and that's a problem."

P.E.I. would be the ninth province to regulate podiatry, Green said.