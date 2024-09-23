Questlove Set To Direct Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary

On the 21st night of September, the six-time Grammy winner and Academy Award-winning director Questlove announced that he would be directing a documentary on the definitive music group Earth, Wind & Fire as his next project.

Arguably one of the most prolific music groups of all time, the documentary aims to spotlight Earth, Wind & Fire's cultural significance in both music and beyond, exploring their journey as artists and what their legacy means to the world. Considered one of the most critically and commercially successful bands in history, Earth, Wind & Fire has sold over 90 million records with 11 consecutive albums hitting gold or platinum, won six Grammy Awards and are responsible for timeless hits like "Let's Groove, "September," "Shining Star" and more. Questlove took to Instagram to tease the release, set for 2025, giving fans exclusive access to how they built their lasting legacy and body of work over the years.

Questlove wrote in a statement sharing what the project means to him, "Having been baptized in the Afrocentric joy river of this powerhouse unit, I've learned about them, I've learned about us & more importantly, I've learned and rediscovered myself in the process. I'm so excited to be part of the process of preserving their positive but VERY vulnerable and real story of Soul, Self & Struggle." In a joint statement, Earth, Wind & Fire band members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson said, "We look forward to this in-depth journey of our band, and are so excited to have Questlove directing the documentary."