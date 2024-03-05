Quick shot of snow to slow commute in Manitoba through Wednesday
Another round of snow spread into Manitoba through Wednesday, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Californians in the Sierra Nevada mountains were battered by feet of snow and hurricane force winds over the weekend, closing highways. See photos of residents digging out from the snow.
California’s ski resorts were hit by a massive blizzard this weekend, with some mountain towns seeing more than 10 feet of snow, according to the total snowfall data released Monday. Sugar Bowl measured 126 inches of snow, topping the list, followed by Soda Springs CalTrans’s 116 inches of snow and Kingvale CalTrans’s 106 inches. Other…
Blizzard conditions continued to slam Northern California over the weekend with damaging winds and heavy snow dumping on mountain ridges down to the valleys.
A special avalanche warning for British Columbia issued last week is being extended until Thursday as hazardous conditions persist in the backcountry — conditions that claimed the life of a man in the Revelstoke area on Sunday. The warning by Avalanche Canada, which remains in effect until the end of Thursday, applies to mountainous regions of Vancouver Island, southwestern and northwestern B.C., as well as a swath of southeastern B.C. including the Rockies and parts of Alberta.The organization
A second day of exceptionally warm late winter weather will come to an end as a cold front brings showers and the risk of thunderstorms into southern Ontario Tuesday
An unsettled week lies ahead for Atlantic Canada, including a potent storm developing stateside that could have significant, wintry impacts
Scientists say the implications of a killer whale hunting solo, rather than in a group, could be huge for the local ecosystem
Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather while you can before a cold front arrives late Tuesday
Slick roads are possible as one more round of snow sweeps across the South Coast overnight Sunday into Monday morning
For generations, the water infrastructure beneath this southern Alabama city was corroding, cracking and failing as the population shrank and poverty rose, until it became impossible to ignore. (March 4)(AP Video/Stephen Smith)
The El Nino weather pattern has begun to weaken but will continue to fuel above average temperatures across the globe, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday. El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific. El Nino, which occurs on average every two to seven years, typically lasts nine to 12 months and can provoke extreme weather phenomena such as wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.
El Niño is fading and could give way to a La Niña, which could be bad news for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season given the warm ocean temperatures.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Saturday that the mass deaths involved an expected 830,000 Chinook salmon
A series of weather systems is poised to bring messy conditions across Atlantic Canada, with a mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and impacts of these systems.
If you came across an alligator in your yard (a totally plausible scenario in a place like Florida), you might think it's the biggest alligator you ever saw. But if it's not pushing 1,000 pounds and 15 feet in length, then it's likely not breaking any records.
A powerful blizzard in northern California intensified over the weekend, leaving drivers stranded and knocking out power to thousands of homes. A second system could bring more snowfall to the region, according to the National Weather Service. Photo: Chris Weather Chasing/Storyful