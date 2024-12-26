Quiet end to the week, trending warmer and wetter this weekend in south-central Pennsylvania

CBC

A 58-year-old Manitoba man drowned on Christmas Eve after his skid-steer loader fell through the ice on a pond in a rural community southeast of Winnipeg.Firefighters and emergency divers spent three hours on Tuesday trying to recover the man, who was trying to clear snow from a pond on his property in the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne.He was inside the skid-steer when it fell through the ice at about 1:30 p.m., said Jean-Claude Normandeau, the fire chief for the neighbouring municipality of L