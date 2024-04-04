Quiet hours to stay the same after resident requests change due to noisy garbage

A Grande Prairie resident wants city council to change bylaws around garbage collection times, noting the loud noise may be affecting many residents' sleep.

Wendy Evert spoke to city council last Monday (March 25) during a regular council meeting.

“Constant sleep interruptions are seriously affecting our friends and neighbours,” said Evert, who noted garbage pick-up at a nearby apartment complex in her Highland Place neighbourhood.

She says that about three times a week, she is woken by the clattering of the garbage bins that are emptied between 7 and 9 a.m.

She said she called the apartment owners and the garbage pick-up company, but no changes have been made.

“I'm confident that there's no cost, a simple postponement of garbage dumpster pickup time to 10 a.m.,” said Evert.

Coun. Wade Pilat expressed concerns about changing a bylaw and the “unintended consequences” it would have on some local businesses.

Mayor Jackie Clayton also said some garbage removal businesses may not be able to operate within a shortened time frame for pick-up.

The Noise, Nuisance and Public Disturbances bylaw says that quiet hours in the city are between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily.

Coun. Grant Berg said he was sympathetic with Evert and understood her concerns, but if a bylaw was changed, it would also mean people could not mow their lawns until later in the day instead of 8 or 9 a.m.

“It would also slow down a lot of industry, home builders, a lot of different things, so I think our hands are tied there,” he said.

Coun. Chris Thiessen also noted there are other buildings in the area with large garbage bins so noise from their removal may not be limited to the apartment building flagged by Evert.

