Quiet for now: April 23 Omaha
“(This) isn’t something most people will ever see in their lifetime.”
Prepare for multiple rounds of April snowfall this week, as Labrador braces for wintry conditions. This onslaught of snow is expected to blanket the region, potentially leading to hazardous travel conditions and disruptions throughout the week
As we approach the end of April, severe weather season is ramping up stateside, serving as a reminder for Canadians to be aware of what will be occurring more frequently north of the border as the country ditches the snow for thunderstorms.
Another frost risk will arise in Ontario as temperatures take a tumble. Will it be the last opportunity for frost this spring?
As the rain started to fall toward the end of March, Doug Allen sensed the inevitable.He moved the furniture out of his cabin. The unwanted visitor he had dreaded for years arrived about a week later. "The water was rising one inch per hour on the lake," he said in an interview.The cabin Allen and his family have is on property they bought in North Kemptville, Yarmouth County, in 1988. It is beside Duck Lake.It is a place where they went to swim and kayak, fish and relax. But in recent years the
They are characterized by scars on their bodies from fighting with each other.
A Florida man used his bare hands to remove an alligator from a busy street in Jacksonville. And it was all caught on video.
Photos and video show the daring rescue.
The critically endangered species lives only in a small portion of Indonesia, wildlife officials said.
This week's spring warm-up may come at a bit of a cost across the Prairies
“This is the time of year where (the creatures) are headed back to Alaska from Mexico.... And sometimes they die.”
Fresh research suggests western Canada's once-dwindling caribou numbers are finally growing. But the same paper concludes the biggest reason for the rebound is the slaughter of hundreds of wolves, a policy that will likely have to go on for decades. "If we don't shoot wolves, given the state of the habitat that industry and government have allowed, we will lose caribou," said Clayton Lamb, one of 34 co-authors of a newly published study in the journal Ecological Applications. "It's not the wolve
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there. The 22,000-hectare McIntyre Ranch was founded south of Lethbridge, Alta., in 1894 by William McIntyre and it remained in his family until his son, Billy, died in 1947. A longtime family friend and employee, Ralph Thrall, bought the property after
A large crowd gathered Monday night to witness a piece of Edmonton history go up in flames. A fire destroyed Hangar 11: a Second World War-era building that was part of the former municipal airport in central Edmonton. Sarah Ryan has the details.
In Singapore, a new plant will turn CO2 from seawater and air into the same material as seashells, in a process that will also produce “green” hydrogen
A beloved ostrich at the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Kansas has died after swallowing a staff member's keys. The zoo announced in a social media post on Friday that the 5-year-old ostrich named Karen had reached beyond her exhibit's fence and grabbed and swallowed the employee's keys. Karen was euthanized Thursday and “passed away in staff’s hands,” Topeka Zoo Interim Director Fawn Moser said in an email.
A chilly upper trough is forecast to move uncomfortably close to the B.C. Coast. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. — In Arizona’s deeply conservative La Paz County, the most urgent issue facing many voters is not inflation or illegal immigration. It is the water being pumped from under their feet. Giant farms have turned Arizona’s remote deserts about 100 miles west of Phoenix as green as fairways — the product of extracting an ocean of groundwater to grow alfalfa for dairy cows. Water experts say the pumping is sinking poor rural towns. The ground in parts of La Paz County has dropped m
Rules for federal tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) are intended to provide an incentive for manufacturers to strengthen America's supply chains by building and sourcing materials for their...
A bolt of lightning struck near the nest, sparking a wildfire that burned for days, officials said.