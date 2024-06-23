Quiet tonight, Omaha prepares for excessive heat by Monday
At eight years old, Olivier Rioux was 6’ 1”. By sixth grade, he was 6’11”. And now, as an incoming freshman at the University of Florida, he’s poised to be the tallest college basketball player ever.
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder finalized a deal sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City on Friday, with the Thunder granting the 21-year-old Giddey's trade request after he resisted the team's plans to use him off the bench.
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday and Saturday as rounds of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
Another round of storms will strike southern Ontario on Saturday, but this round may be different. StornHunter Mark Robinson has the details.
"It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.
ATLANTA (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 16 points and seven assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on Friday night in front a record-breaking 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena.
Canada has been keen to find ways to get people into electric vehicles (EVs) and out of gas-guzzling cars that produce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Governments have been using regulations and subsidies with the goal of speeding up the transition to EVs. David Akin has been investigating the pace of electric vehicle ownership across the country, and he looks at who is benefiting from the incentive programs.
The elite Canadian college basketball recruit will make college choice this weekend, and Kentucky is in the running.
Ontario is bracing for soaking rains and a multi-day storm risk, bringing the potential for heavy downpours, strong winds, and localized flooding. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide updates on the timing and impacts of this prolonged weather event, helping residents stay informed and prepared for the unsettled conditions ahead.
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
The Mavericks are close to an NBA title, and to win it may require spending more money. Will the new owners do it?
Former KU guard Svi Mykhailiuk had a fantastic time on Friday as the city of Boston celebrated an NBA championship.
On today's episode of On The Clock, Krysten Peek is joined by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor to discuss the biggest risers one week out from the 2024 NBA Draft.
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics entered the season vowing to turn recent playoff heartbreaks into happiness.
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
A Pennsylvania couple died after getting caught in a rip current while swimming in Florida on Thursday.
Flooding and rainfall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday, June 21, put pressure on the city’s wastewater management system, officials said, forcing it to run at near-capacity levels.Footage released by the City of Sioux Falls shows heightened water levels at Falls Park.The National Weather Service had issued a flash flooding warning for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas on Friday.“The flooding and additional rainfall Friday night is straining the City’s wastewater collection and treatment system, forcing it to run at or near maximum capacity,” the city wrote on X.Residents were asked to conserve wastewater.The city also encouraged residents out and about to observe flooding safety rules. Credit: City of Sioux Falls – Municipal Government via Storyful