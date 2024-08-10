Quieter weekend ahead

Latest Stories
Another one? Hurricane forecasters eye new system in the Atlantic
Forecasters Friday were watching a tropical wave that's producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms far out in the Atlantic.
- CBC
Partially sunken barge in B.C. to be removed after almost 3 years
Nearly three years after a barge carrying a two-storey lodge partially sank off Quadra Island, B.C., plans are finally afoot to have it removed. Holly Fink, a co-owner of Jade Resort, has had a front-row view of the situation since it began unfolding in September 2021. She told CBC's All Points West that the lodge previously looked "pretty solid," but its condition has degraded rapidly since April. Parts of the building have fallen off and littered the water. A freezer washed up on shore. And a
- The Canadian Press
Indigenous nation closes B.C.'s Chilcotin River bridge, citing riverbank cracks
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A bridge over British Columbia's Chilcotin River was closed to traffic Friday after new cracks were discovered along the hillside near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.
- The Weather Network
Southern Ontario, GTA on alert for storms with flood risk
Prepare for slowdowns and localized flooding through Friday morning
- Global News
Safety concerns on Fraser River from Chilcotin landslide debris
Officials warn boaters around the Fraser River to stay off the water as debris from the Chilcotin landslide passes through. Nearly a week after the massive slide, debris is washing up in parts of Metro Vancouver with more still on the way. Paul Johnson has more on the size and scope of the dangers on the Fraser River.
- The Weather Network
Tropical downpours and a taste of early fall this weekend in Ontario
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical storm takes unusual track to Atlantic Canada
Debby will track along the St. Lawrence, bringing heavy rain to northern New Brunswick while the south avoids the worst. Wind gusts pick up over the weekend
- The Canadian Press
A powerful quake hits off Japan's coast, causing minor injuries but prompting new concerns
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
- Popular Mechanics
China Built a Nuclear Power Plant That Technically Can’t Melt Down
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
- The Canadian Press
Huge California wildfire chews through timber in very hot and dry weather
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.
- The Canadian Press
You had a lot of questions about next-generation nuclear reactors. We posed them to the experts
The United States is speeding up efforts to license and build a new generation of nuclear reactors to supply carbon-free electricity.
- The Canadian Press
A 13-month streak of global temperature records just ended. Here are five takeaways
NEW YORK (AP) — After 13 months of what felt like an endless breaking of heat records, the streak came to an end last month — just barely. The European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday that July 2024’s average heat just missed surpassing July of last year. While the slightly cooler month is good news and could provide some minor relief for people exposed to extreme heat, scientists warned that the root cause of the rising temperatures, climate change, remains the same.
- Associated Press
Sighting of alligator swimming off shore of Lake Erie prompts Pennsylvania search
The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie. It is unclear how the gator ended up in the freshwater lake, but officials suspect it may have been a pet. “We are aware of it,” Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker said Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Heavy rain hits Eastern Canada as remnants of tropical storm Debby move in
MONTREAL — Remnants of tropical storm Debby doused a large swath of Eastern Canada on Friday, with forecasters saying up to 120 millimetres of rain would fall in some parts of Quebec before it moved out of the region.
- The Weather Network
Debby's rainy impacts to be felt in Eastern Canada this weekend
Canadians in Eastern Canada will be feeling Debby's tropical impacts this weekend
- USA TODAY
Strong 7.1 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan, triggers tsunami advisories
A 7.1 earthquake hit southwest Japan, according to USGS. It was recorded about 15 miles deep, 12 miles southeast of Miyazaki.
- USA TODAY
Debby no longer a tropical storm but still bringing abundant rain: Live updates
Flood watches throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions were set to activate Thursday evening and last through Friday night.
- The State
Dangerous river flooding possible as Debby moves to the north, SC governor warns
Gov. Henry McMaster gives update on conditions related to Tropical Storm Debby. “We’re entering the the third act of this three act play.”
