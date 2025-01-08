Quincy ex-official faces charges of embezzling city funds
A former Quincy official is indicted for allegedly embezzling city funds for personal expenses, including a self-portrait and steak tips.
A former Quincy official is indicted for allegedly embezzling city funds for personal expenses, including a self-portrait and steak tips.
A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its
Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should
The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.
Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac
And it has to do with Melania The post Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why Trump Doesn’t Like Justin Trudeau | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".
Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."
Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures
Former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, famously known for laughing along with Donald Trump in the infamous 2005 tape on which he bragged about how he sexually assaults women, is revealing new details about how that tape—which was later publicized by the Washington Post ahead of the 2016 presidential election—originally got buried in the first place. “Had that tape leaked out in 2005 when it happened, heads would have rolled, including mine, because you just completely tarnished our major cash
The pair married in May 2008 and share three children
President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.
President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
I voted for Trump because I wanted us to militarily overtake the largely inhospitable Danish territory of Greenland and rename the Gulf of Mexico.
The Sussex kids featured in an Instagram tribute to Meghan's beloved beagle, Guy.
"We love you Guy, yes we do. We love you Guy, and we'll be true," Lilibet and Meghan sang in the Jan. 7 clip
Editor’s Note: A version of this post was first published on July 7, 2020. A hard-to-spot mountain lion patiently waits for the right moment to attack an elk feeding in a gully at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico in a photo posted by the refuge.…
An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a
Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8
The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.