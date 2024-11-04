Quincy Jones death: Music titan who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra dies, aged 91

Quincy Jones, the musician and record producer considered one of the music industry’s biggest titans, has died aged 91.

His publicist, Arnold Robinson, said that he died on Sunday night (3 November) at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’s passing,” the family’s statement said. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.

Jones, who won a total of 28 Grammy Awards (and was the most nominated artist after Beyoncé and Jay-Z), enjoyed a career spanning more than seven decades, working with musicians including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Celine Dion.

For Jackson, he produced the albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, helping him become the most successful pop artist of all time. He arranged songs for jazz greats such as Count Basie, produced dozens of film scores, and once played trumpet in Elvis Presley’s band. For the better part of the Eighties and Nineties, it was unlikely that music fans would not own at least one record with Jones’s name on it.

Jones’s father was born to a Welsh slave owner and one of his female slaves; his mother’s family were also descended from slave owners. Jones himself was born and raised in Chicago, where he rang with gangs on the South Side. An early introduction to music came from a neighbour playing the piano, which he began to play himself aged seven, and from his mother’s singing.

After his parents divorced, he moved to Washington state with his father, learning to play the drums and a range of brass instruments while in a high-school band. He briefly played in a band with a young Ray Charles in Seattle, aged 14, before studying music at Seattle University. He spent the Fifties touring with jazz bandleader Lionel Hampton, meeting cultural icons including James Baldwin, Josephine Baker and Pablo Picasso.

More to follow...