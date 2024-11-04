Quincy Jones Dies: 28-Time Grammy Winner And Music Icon Was 91

Quincy Jones, the musician, composer, producer and songwriter whose oeuvre spanned seven decades and everything from Michael Jackson’s Thriller to frequent collaborations with Frank Sinatra, producing the big-screen adaptation of The Color Purple and composing some of the most memorable film and TV music ever has died. His death was first reported by the Associated Press, which cited Jones’ publicist Arnold Robinson. He was 91.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the 28-time Grammy winner’s family said in a statement given to AP. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Any one on the long list of Jones’ accomplishments could make a career for another artist. He produced Thriller, which won four Grammys and became a cultural milestone. He also produced two more of Jackson’s bestselling albums, Off the Wall and Bad.

