Quincy Jones, music legend who worked with Sinatra and Michael Jackson, dies aged 91

Quincy Jones died on Sunday at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles - CHRIS PIZZELLO

Quincy Jones, the music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ album to collaborating with Frank Sinatra, has died at 91.

Jones’s publicist, Arnold Robinson, said he died on Sunday at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement.

“And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones produced Michael Jackson’s Thriller album - Doug Pizac/AP

Jones rose from running with gangs on the South Side of Chicago to the heights of show business, becoming one of the first black executives to thrive in Hollywood and amassing an extraordinary musical catalogue.

His fame was such that he was known by the one-letter handle “Q”.

Jones kept company with presidents and foreign leaders, movie stars and musicians, philanthropists and business leaders.

Quincy Jones and Naomi Campbell in 2007 - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jones rose from running with gangs on the South Side of Chicago to the heights of show business - Susan Schapowalow/AP

He toured with Count Basie and Lionel Hampton, arranged records for Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, composed the soundtracks for ‘Roots’ and ‘In the Heat of the Night,’ organised Bill Clinton’s first inaugural celebration as president and oversaw the all-star recording of ‘We Are the World,’ the 1985 charity record for famine relief in Africa.

Lionel Richie, who co-wrote ‘We Are the World’ and was amongst the featured singers, would call Jones “the master orchestrator.”