Quincy Jones Recalled Surviving Nearly Fatal Aneurysms 50 Years Before His Death: Felt Like 'Shotgun Blast' to the Head

In a 1974 interview with PEOPLE, the legendary music producer reflected on his brush with death

Brad Barket/Getty Quincy Jones in New York City on Sept. 12, 2018

Quincy Jones was widely regarded as one of the greatest music producers and composers throughout his illustrious 70-plus-year career. His death on Sunday, Nov. 3 sent shockwaves across the world. But his life was nearly cut short 50 years too early by two brain aneurysms.

In an interview with PEOPLE published March 17, 1974, Jones recalled collapsing in the home he shared with Peggy Lipton before they tied the knot later that year. "I felt as if the back of my head had been taken off with a shotgun blast," he said.

Doctors discovered two blood vessels in Jones' brain popped and the music producer nearly died. Brain surgeons operated and discovered a second aneurysm, warning him of the possibility of permanent paralysis if he survived. "If you don't want to live, it's so easy to go," Jones said of his push to live. "But all I could think was, 'God, I'm not ready yet.'"

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch /IPX Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones in the 1980s

Related: How Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson's Album Collaborations Changed Music History

His second surgery to address the other aneurysm lasted seven-and-a-half hours. "The doctor told me that they sawed off my skull and put it on the table, then they put it back on with six metal clips," he said in awe.

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Jones revealed that he learned he couldn't ignore doctors' orders after his health scare, but not for a lack of trying. Due to the clip on the blood vessel in his brain, he could not play his beloved trumpet anymore and was at risk of the clip popping off, which could lead to his death. Nonetheless, Jones tried while on tour in Japan and was met by a pain in his head. "I couldn't get away with it, man," he said.

Jones ended up making a full recovery from both surgeries, although he dealt with memory lapses as a side effect, according to PEOPLE.

Related: Quincy Jones Told Daughter He Was 'So Proud to Be Yo Papa' in Final Instagram Post Before His Death at 91

The esteemed Michael Jackson producer died in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the age of 91. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Countless people came forward to offer their condolences and share memories of working with Jones.

Amy Sussman/Getty Quincy Jones in Westwood, California on Dec. 10, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis, whose childhood home was purchased by Jones to raise his children in, wrote in an Instagram post: "The idea that his children ran and played in the same beautiful, rustic, eucalyptus tree environment makes me so happy. His musical legacy is and will be written about for the rest of time, but the verisimilitude of time and place and the DNA of family is very personal and known to few. To his children who played and grew there and to his family and friends, my hand in yours."

And Harry Connick Jr. shared on Instagram, "He was so kind to me, so wonderful, such an influence. his legacy and his music will live forever. thank you for everything, Q. You were the dude. I love you and will miss you always. Rest in peace."

