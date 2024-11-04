Quincy Jones remembered by Whoopi Goldberg on The View in emotional moment: ‘I had no better friend’

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to her friend, legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who died on Sunday (November 3) at the age of 91.

During Monday’s (November 4) episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg took a moment to honor the music titan, whom she first met while working on Steven Spielberg’s 1985 movie musical The Color Purple.

“I can’t even explain what’s happening in my head right now,” the host, 68, said. “We just lost the extraordinary Quincy Jones, songwriter, composer, producer, he worked with everybody.

“Of course, he was the composer on The Color Purple, which is how I met Quincy,” Goldberg added. “What I can tell you is, in three words, is that I had no better friend, he never left, when other people were flocking away, Q stayed, and he always told me to stand my ground.”

She continued: “I do and always will. I also want to tell people that he’s going to be receiving an honorary Oscar this year, and the last thing I’ll tell you, he’s such a prolific composer. He composed stuff you probably didn’t even know was his.”

Goldberg went on to note his work on the 1962 instrumental song “Soul Bossa Nova,” which was later featured in Mike Myers’s 1997 film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

“We’re going to go out on that,” she concluded, as the song began to play leading the show to a commercial break.

Whoopi Goldberg honors 'one of a kind' Quincy Jones

Earlier that morning, before the live show, Goldberg honored Jones on her Instagram Story, writing: “Quincy Jones was my friend, and was one of a kind. I was lucky enough to have him in my life all these years. My heart is breaking for his family & extended family hwo [sic] loved and adored him... my condolences.”

Jones’s passing was announced by his family, who said in a statement: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’s passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Over the course of his career, which spanned more than seven decades, Jones won a total of 28 Grammy Awards and worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Celine Dion.

Jones is survived by his seven children: The Office star Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones III, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Jolie Jones Levine, Martina Jones and Rachel Jones.